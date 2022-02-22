ClicknClear signs licensing deal with Warner Music for global catalogue

ClicknClear has secured a new blanket deal with Warner Music, spanning their entire global catalogue.

ClicknClear is a specialist music rights tech and licensing company for performance sports. The deal enables Warner Music to license its entire catalogue through the company to the global performance sport market.

Licensing music to performance sports is a fast-expanding revenue stream that the company estimates to be worth $2.4billion annually, with the potential to add over 10% to the recorded music industry’s current turnover.

The company, which navigates the complex music licensing issues in performance sports, is already backed by more than 750 music industry rights-holders who represent hundreds of thousands of labels and publishers, including Warner Music, Sony Music, Universal Music Publishing, and Sony Music Publishing. It enables ClicknClear to offer the largest selection of music for the entire performance sports industry, including individuals, teams, event producers and federations.

Founded by award-winning entrepreneur Chantal Epp, ClicknClear first launched in beta in 2018 as a pre-cleared music licensing platform for the cheerleading industry. Since then, ClicknClear has worked to partner with the music and performance sports industries to prevent copyright infringement with unlicensed music usage and mixes.

Chantal Epp, founder and CEO, ClicknClear, said: “We are elated to finalise this global deal and partner with WMG to license the major’s entire catalogue to the performance sports industry. It is a major milestone, as it significantly increases the pre-cleared tracks for performance sports. It also highlights the credibility and huge potential value of this previously untapped market to the music industry.

“As we continue to do more deals with performance sports and use our technology to support their compliance in music licensing, the revenue stream to our music rights-holders will continue to increase. Our most recent deals – with Winter Guard International for Color Guard, as well as Para Dance UK for disability inclusive Dance - are both firsts in those specific sports sectors and testament to this. This year we will continue to demonstrate the great potential of our technology-enabled channel to the music industry, with new sports deals and new product and feature rollouts.”

Tiago Correia, senior director, global digital business development, WMG, added: “We are delighted to be working with ClicknClear. Their technology will help us to evolve the market by sharing clear and accurate data and empower the performance sports industry as a whole, all while ensuring our creators are getting appropriately remunerated and credited for their work. We’re excited to see what’s next and how we can explore and level-up untapped markets and regions.”

ClicknClear’s tech has won the company awards and secured three rounds of investment. Platforms include a rights-matching database, a licensing portal and licence verification system.

It provides an online marketplace for teams to search and license music for all the specialist rights they need beyond the venue’s performing rights licence. It covers 500,000 tracks, fully cleared, with licences sold to end users from $10-25 per track, per mix, for a one-year licence.