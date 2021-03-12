CMNTY Culture recruits former Sony/ATV co-president Danny Strick

CMNTY Culture has announced that former Sony/ ATV co-president Danny Strick has joined their entertainment and media portfolio companies as a senior advisor.

He will work alongside a team that was brought together by Grammy-winning artist and businessman Philip Lawrence and entertainment business manager Thomas St John.

According to a statement, Strick will combine his decades of experience in music publishing, A&R and leadership with the creative, entrepreneurial spirit of CMNTY Culture to help achieve the company’s mission of being dedicated to artistry and integrity, while focusing on social justice and racial equity.

Strick will support CMNTY Culture across all its verticals, which include music, music publishing, film/TV and real estate. He will use his expertise and relationships to help guide the A&R team of the growing record label, CMNTY Culture Rcrds, and music publishing entity, CMNTY Culture Publishing, while helping to strategise the overall vision of the company’s future and further its success.

“I am very happy to join CMNTY in an advisory role,” said Danny Strick. “I have the utmost respect for Philip Lawrence, for his success as an artist, writer, and producer, and I am hopeful that I can help him and his creative team bring their forward-thinking approach to the next level. I am also excited to work with Thomas St John and the team he is building to bring the goals of the overall CMNTY Culture mission to life.”

Strick joins the LA-based team at CMNTY Culture. Lawrence and St John previously recruited veteran entertainment talent lawyer Miles Cooley as COO and chief legal officer, and Marlena Kaplan as CFO.

CMNTY Culture Rcrds is led by Lawrence, alongside president and co-founder Malik Rasheed (formerly Epic Records), and chief marketing officer, Chief Johnson (formerly Puma Group).

“I’ve been lucky to be around talented and creative people throughout my career, like Malik Rasheed and Chief Johnson who I started CMNTY Culture RCRDS with,” said Philip Lawrence. “We’re now growing the rest of CMNTY with TV, film, publishing, and real estate, so we’re grateful to have Danny Strick help us across all verticals.

“Danny understands what makes art thrive. He also has the record label experience, while being able to create a place to share and implement ideas. With the right minds, the right approach, and our shared experiences, our powerful team will make CMNTY Culture an impactful place.”

“Regardless of whether you are negotiating with or against Danny Strick, his character is a constant,” said CMNTY Culture CEO Thomas St John. “He focuses his time building forward momentum, while always putting the team in the spotlight. His insight, energy and creative spirit will be truly invaluable as we continue to build out our company and I am humbled to have him part of our team.”