Colin Batsa pays tribute to EGA Distro MD Charley Snook as its mission continues

EGA Distro co-founder Colin Batsa has called Charley Snook "the best leader of a label in the country" in the wake of the company's Music Week Awards win.

Speaking backstage at the Music Week Awards after picking up the trophy for Independent Record Company only a year after launching the business, co-founder Batsa (above, fifth from right) and managing director Snook (holding award) opened up about their success so far.

“I mean, it hasn’t sunk in,” said Snook of the win. “The fact that we launched EGA Distro a year ago and we’re getting this kind of support already, it’s just crazy. We couldn’t do it without our amazing team, our artists, support from Music Week… We’re just overwhelmed.”

Snook suggested that the talent both on the roster and within the company itself sets EGA Distro apart.

“We’ve got an incredible A&R here in Colin Batsa,” she said. “We’ve handpicked the best team in the country, we’ve handpicked the best artists, they’re our favourite artists. That all contributes. We love moments like this, but at the same time, we love coming to work every morning and doing our jobs, doing what we do for the artists.”

This is just the start for EGA Distro Charley Snook

Batsa relaunched EGA Music Group as EGA Distro in 2023 alongside his business partners Victor Omos and Snook (who initially joined Batsa as an intern).

The relaunched EGA Distro now has backing from Virgin Music Group and Universal Music and its label arm releases music by Digga D, M Huncho, K Trap, Skrapz and Sharna Bass. D-Block Europe, Potter Payper, Marnz Marlone, Lifesize Teddy, Kirky, Mazza_L20 and Zino Records are on board as services clients.

The company was shortlisted in three categories at this year’s Music Week Awards. It achieved chart-topping success with D-Block Europe in January as the duo hit No.1 with Rolling Stone to reclaim their title as the British rap act with the most Top 10 albums chart entries, with eight in total.

Batsa suggested that there are few companies doing things the way EGA is right now.

“No it isn’t [like other companies], it’s the first Black and female owned distribution company and record label, we’re a hybrid,” he stated. “Our mission is to show diversity across the music industry and we can do that 100%, we will do that. We have started really well.”

Batsa, who by now has extensive industry experience across roles with Caroline International, Virgin, EGA and more, said that getting EGA Distro off the ground over the first year has been a straightforward process.

“It’s been actually easy,” he said. “Virgin is a great partner, Universal has been great and we have a great team. I think Charley Snook is the best leader of a label in the country and she’s our leader, so it’s been good. We’re fortunate to have amazing staff and artists, so we [know] we’re fortunate, but we also work hard, so we deserve it.”

Our mission is to show diversity across the music industry and we will do that Colin Batsa

EGA Distro has recently signed Nines, who achieved chart success initially with XL and later with Warner Records. Speaking to Music Week earlier this year about the company’s burgeoning roster, Batsa promised big things.

“I will say this is going to be a monumental year for Nines, a historical moment in the UK,” he told us. “Nines is an institution that we should all hail because of what he’s achieved and what he’s done. It’s a very exciting year for us. In our first year I wanted to have the best, so I went for the juggernauts: D-Block Europe, Digga D, Nines, Skrapz, Potter Payper, K-Trap. There’s a kid called Marnz Malone and I think he’s about to change the world. Skrapz was personal, too, imagine signing your friends’ favourite artist. I’m pretty blessed in terms of the artists I’ve got because they’re all my favourite. But there are some special ones, like I didn’t ever think I’d work with Nines. Ever.”

Back at the Music Week Awards, Snook radiated similar excitement about what’s to come.

“It’s just the start for us, I think that’s the other thing [to note],” she said. “We’re looking at what we can do next year and the year after…”

Before rejoining the festivities, Snook had one final message for the music industry.

“We’re such a small company and we just want to make an impact as a hub that loves our artists, loves what we do and treats each other as family,” she said. “We’re here to stay…”