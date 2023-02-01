Columbia promotes Jenifer Mallory to president

Columbia Records in the US has promoted Jenifer Mallory to president. She will continue to report to chairman and CEO Ron Perry.

Mallory has served as the company’s executive vice president and general manager since September 2018. In her new role, she will continue to oversee marketing, digital, publicity, video production, licensing and brand partnerships departments.

As well as playing a key role in helping break Columbia’s new artists, Mallory has guided successful campaigns for superstars such as AC/DC, Adele, Baby Keem, Barbra Streisand, Beyoncé, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Daft Punk, Depeche Mode, Harry Styles, Lil Nas X, Pharrell Williams, Polo G, Rosalía, Solange, The Kid Laroi and Tyler, the Creator among others.

Ron Perry said: “Jen’s steadfast championing of artists, extraordinary leadership abilities, and unwavering dedication to Columbia Records makes her truly presidential.”

Jenifer Mallory said: “I’ve had the privilege of spending much of my career at Columbia Records and am proud of what we have achieved over the past few years. I’m thankful to our incredible staff and most importantly our inspiring artists. I’m forever grateful to Ron Perry and Rob Stringer for entrusting me with this role and their mentorship. I will continue championing our artists and honour Columbia’s legacy.”

Prior to her five years as executive vice president and general manager of Columbia, Mallory was executive vice president of international at Sony Music Entertainment working across the Columbia, Epic, RCA and Arista labels. Leading teams in both New York and London, her work focused on spearheading global marketing campaigns for US-signed artists.

Mallory joined Columbia Records in 2006 and rose through the ranks with positions in digital marketing and international marketing until becoming EVP, international for Sony Music Entertainment in 2018. Six months later, Columbia Records named her EVP and general manager.