Come Play With Me makes key appointments as it unveils new operating structure

Yorkshire-based music development organisation Come Play With Me (CPWM) has made a series of key appointments as part of a new operating structure.

CPWM has promoted Antonia Lines (pictured with Corinne Bailey Rae) to COO.

In addition, the organisation has appointed Alice Scott as senior partnerships and development manager and Jilly Chatten as senior programmes & events manager.

Hazel Savage, founder, Musiio, VP, SoundCloud, and Dom Smith, editor, Soundsphere Magazine, have been unveiled as new board members.

“After two years of rapid growth as a small and reactive regional team, CPWM has made these appointments as they grow into a nationally-focused organisation better placed to deliver on their mission: to fight for an equitable, inclusive and diverse music industry,” said a statement. “By working in collaboration with key delivery partners across the sector, CPWM is better equipped than ever to support people from marginalised communities, regionally and nationally, through sustainable careers within the ever evolving music industries.”

An integral part of Come Play With Me for years, Antonia Lines has firsthand experience in areas including festivals, marketing, press and managing DIY labels. Line was previously diversity project manager and head of programmes & operations.

CPWM’s new senior programmes & events manager will be Clue Records manager Jilly Chatten. As former ops manager at Brudenell Social Club, new Leeds venue Project House and with years of experience as an international tour manager, Chatten’s new position will see her bringing all her expertise together to produce events whilst also exploring operational and collaborative label opportunities between CPWM and Clue.

Alice Scott made her way in the music industry as a member of Leeds-based bands Post War Glamour Girls and Tallsaint, and was the events & venue coordinator of live arts space Clay.

We know our work’s incredible impact on marginalised communities already, but the last 12 months have allowed us to refine what we do Antonia Lines

Upcoming CPWM events include the London edition of the I Know A Place conference (November 7) and the announcement of the eighth I Know a Place Leeds in January 2025, which will be responding to this year’s LGBTQ+ Musician’s Insights report.

I Know A Place aims to champion and celebrate diversity within the music industry. It features a range of free-entry panels, workshops, keynotes and in-depth conversations covering topics from across the music industry.

CPWM receives funding from Arts Council England, Youth Music, PRS Foundation, Leeds City Council, Groundwork UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Wharfedale Foundation.

Tony Ereira, founder, CPWM, said: “I’m so proud that in nine years we’ve gone from a seven-inch singles club promoting local talent to a national organisation making a real impact on multiple fronts alongside an amazing network of partner organisations. After expanding very rapidly in the last couple of years, I’m incredibly excited to see Toni, Alice and Jilly bringing all of their extensive experiences into these new roles as it will make us far better placed to take advantage of a number of opportunities to develop our work for the communities we support in the months ahead.”

Antonia Lines, COO, CPWM, said: “I’m so excited to move into new ways of working at Come Play With Me. We know our work’s incredible impact on marginalised communities already, but the last 12 months have allowed us to refine what we do. We can support people better to build their careers with more longevity and build new processes and systems that put community, collaboration and solidarity at the heart of it all. We’re always looking for like-minded organisations to work with, so being part of the growing WYCA and northern music networks is fantastic. We’re also continuing our work with brilliant national and international partners like The Musicians Union and Reset!, so it’s a super exciting time to get involved and support our work!”