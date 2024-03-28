Concord appoints industry veteran Stephanie Hudacek as president of Rounder Records

Concord has hired industry veteran Stephanie Hudacek as president of Rounder Records.

Founded in 1970 by Marian Leighton Levy, Ken Irwin, and Bill Nowlin, Rounder Records has developed the careers of artists such as Allison Kraus, Nanci Griffith, Billy Strings, Bela Fleck, Sierra Ferrell, Katie Pruitt, and many more.

With 54 Grammys in its 49-year history, Nashville-based Rounder Records was acquired by Concord in 2010.

“Throughout her career, Stephanie has shown a deep commitment to artists and songwriters as well as an incredible intuition for what it takes to bring their music to the world,” said Tom Becci, chief executive of Concord Label Group. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to have her at the helm at Rounder.

“She has the requisite skills to preserve the label’s distinct history while ensuring her artists and team have the resources necessary for continued success in an evolving environment.”

“It is an unbelievable honour to be able to lead Rounder Records,” said Stephanie Hudacek. “Throughout its history, Rounder has shown an uncompromising devotion to great, authentic artistry, which has made it a natural home for artists seeking the same. That is a tradition I am thrilled to carry on.”

As the founder and president of Soundly Music, a music distribution and label services company, Hudacek and her team supported the careers of artists including Kaitlin Butts, Joshua Ray Walker, Tyler Ramsey, Aubrie Sellers, Maggie Rose, Pony Bradshaw, River Whyless, Darrell Scott, and more.

Concurrently, from 2022 to 2023, Hudacek was also the president of Late August Records and worked with artists such as Cody Jinks, Erin Viancourt and Caned By Nod.

Previously, Hudacek was general manager of Riser House Records, a Nashville-based label that signed and launched the career of Mitchell Tenpenny and Dillon Carmichael, among others.

Before she transitioned to label and distribution companies, Hudacek was both a recording engineer and tour manager. She worked with artists including Joan Baez and Darrell Scott alongside Ray Kennedy, a Grammy-winning engineer and producer.

Photo credit: Michael Weintrob Photography