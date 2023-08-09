Concord appoints Tom Becci as chief executive

Concord has announced that veteran music executive Tom Becci has been appointed to a newly created role leading Concord Label Group as its chief executive.

He will be overseeing Concord’s entire recorded music division, inclusive of global frontline label and catalogue operations. Becci will be based in Concord’s Los Angeles office and will report to CEO Bob Valentine.

Becci started his music career as the manager for special projects for EMI North America and has had over 30 years of industry experience, most recently a seven-and-a-half-year tenure at Red Light Management, where he worked closely with founder Coran Capshaw and advised on the development of artists including Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Lady A, Sam Hunt, Chris Stapleton, and more.

Becci also monitored investments made by Red Light Management, involving the development of yearly business plans, cash funding requirements and strategic and financial reviews. He was part of the company’s label development and investments with the launch of Leo33 in Nashville as well as Chess Club Records and AMF Music in the UK.

Previously, Becci was the COO of Universal Music Group Nashville, home to artists including Keith Urban, Little Big Town, George Strait, Eric Church, Darius Rucker, Alan Jackson, Shania Twain, and was responsible for the signing of The Brothers Osborne.

I can’t wait to continue building on what has been established and usher Concord Label Group into a new era Tom Becci

“Having admired the work of Concord for years, I am thrilled to join this incredible company,” said Becci. “It is abundantly clear that the label group’s passionate, dedicated team works day in and day out in service of its artists and has built something truly unique. With the help of the label presidents, the entire Concord staff, and inimitable artists like Pierce The Veil, Killer Mike, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Allison Russell, and so, so many more, I can’t wait to continue building on what has been established and usher Concord Label Group into a new era.”

Bob Valentine said: “Concord is at a pivotal point in its company story. We have assembled an incredible and diverse roster of artists and a terrific, artist-centric staff around the world, and we are not slowing down. Tom has spent his career helping to operate and lead some of the most important recorded music and artist management groups in the U.S. He knows what it takes to keep a music enterprise culturally, financially, and operationally healthy and I am eager to work with him as we continue to bolster our global footprint in support of artists and creators, as well as their legacies. As we enter this next chapter for Concord Label Group, I am thrilled to have him at the helm along with our label presidents and Concord’s senior team.”