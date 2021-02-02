Concord joins forces with Dan Auerbach's label Easy Eye Sound

The Black Keys’ frontman Dan Auerbach and Concord have entered into a long-term partnership with Auerbach's record label Easy Eye Sound.

In this global partnership, Concord will release all new recordings from Easy Eye Sound and distribute all catalogue albums that have or will revert to the label during the venture. Together they plan to release 12 albums over the course of 2021 under the Easy Eye Sound name and logo.

On the new partnership, Auerbach said: "When I founded Easy Eye Sound a decade ago, it was a meant as home base for my musical vision and as a way to discover and support artists I believe in. It's exciting to see the record label and recording studio evolve and begin a worldwide partnership with the fine folks at Concord.”

Concord chief label executive, Tom Whalley, said: “I'm thrilled to partner with Dan and his label Easy Eye Sound. Dan's passion runs through Easy Eye's in-house songwriting, production and the overall cohesive vision of the label. He brings a stellar roster and a committed staff under the leadership of Tom Osborn. Easy Eye Sound will be a great addition to Concord Recorded Music's group of labels, and the partnership will give Dan and his artists a global platform of opportunity. I look forward to great things.”

Easy Eye Sound was founded in 2017 and named after Auerbach’s recording studio. The label has seven Grammy nominations for Yola’s Walk Through Fire, Jimmy “Duck” Holmes’ Cypress Groove and more. Auerbach himself is a Grammy winner with awards to for Producer on El Camino, Blues Album and Rock Song.

Artists on the label roster include John Anderson, Shannon and the Clams and more.

Photo: Laura Partain