Concord Recorded Music appoints Andrew Woloz to oversee streaming

Andrew Woloz has been promoted to vice president, streaming at Concord.

Woloz, who was formerly senior director, streaming, will be based in Concord’s Los Angeles office and will report directly to Tom Whalley, Concord chief label executive.

In his new position, Woloz will oversee streaming strategy for Concord Recorded Music’s labels including Craft Recordings, Fantasy Records, Fearless Records, Loma Vista Recordings, Rounder Records, Easy Eye Sound, Stax and Concord Jazz. He will be responsible for leading Concord’s streaming marketing team, including playlist and marketing strategy, performance, revenue and reporting.

“For the last several years, I’ve had the pleasure of growing with Concord and the incredible range of artists we are fortunate to work with on a daily basis,” said Woloz. “We have been early in identifying new verticals of consumption growth and have been building a streaming department positioned to achieve at the highest level for our artists. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Tom and general manager Jill Weindorf to provide best in class knowledge, strategy and support to our artists in the ever-changing digital music landscape.”

“Over the course of the past year, we have added additional focus to our streaming efforts to better serve the evolving marketplace and our expansive artist roster,” said Whalley. “Throughout this process, we have come to rely on the expertise, guidance and leadership exemplified by Andrew. His years of experience on both the DSP and label side of the business will ensure that we will always be in front of the streaming trends.”

Before joining Concord, Woloz led streaming strategy for independent labels, artists and brands including Red Bull Records, Dirtybird Records, Pepsi and more.