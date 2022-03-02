Concord Recorded Music promotes Fred Gillham as the indie chases a UK No.1 album

Concord Recorded Music has promoted Fred Gillham to managing director of UK & Europe.

The appointment expands on the role that he has done for the company since 2019 as managing director of the UK.

Joining Concord from Universal Music in 2019, where he was VP international for their partner labels, Fred Gillham opened Concord’s first UK Recorded Music office with a remit to build a team to take control of all campaigns for Concord Recorded Music’s labels - Fantasy, Rounder, Loma Vista Recordings, Easy Eye Sound, Fearless Records, Kidz Bop and the catalogue under Craft Recordings.

The UK office also manages Concord’s local distribution relationships.

Since his appointment, successful frontline releases include Yola and Nubya Garcia, while Concord is chasing a UK No.1 this week with Tears For Fears’ comeback The Tipping Point. The company has also overseen successful catalogue campaigns for REM and Travis.

“Fred has proved an invaluable member of the global team and has shown great success in the UK market in a short period of time,” said co-SVPs of international, Rebecca Berman and Michael Nance. “We are thrilled to expand his role to the UK and Europe, where his knowledge of both Concord’s repertoire and the European marketplace will bolster our European operations and further develop the careers of our artists and our business as a whole.”

Gillham’s new role will see him extending the UK set-up throughout Europe, making new hires and partnerships across the continent to strengthen Concord’s global marketing offering to its frontline artists and catalogue releases.

Fred Gillham said: “I’m excited to continue the expansion of our team in Europe. Our global approach has proven we can bring great international results for our US repertoire, but the same approach has also brought success and opportunity in the US for our UK artists and catalogue. We know there are a lot of artists and repertoire holders in the UK and Europe who are looking for this approach and we know we can offer that to them.”