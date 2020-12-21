Concord & UMG extend distribution deal

It might be nearly Christmas, but the biz continues to seal some big deals, with Concord re-upping its global distribution pact with Universal Music Group.

The pair have already been in partnership for more than 15 years. Under the new contract, UMG will continue to physically and digitally distribute releases from Concord’s frontline labels, led by chief label executive Tom Whalley, and catalogue projects led by chief catalogue executive Sig Sigworth, including recordings from Craft Recordings, Fantasy Records, Fearless Records, Loma Vista Recordings, Rounder Records, Concord Jazz and children’s brand Kidz Bop.

“UMG and Concord have built a wonderful relationship over the past 15 years,” said Concord CEO Scott Pascucci. “As we have grown, they have provided the support that we needed to expand the worldwide success of our frontline labels, the Kidz Bop franchise, Craft Recordings, and the rest of our catalogue. We are very pleased to be renewing this partnership with Universal.”

“Our partnership with Concord is built on a foundation of shared values,” said Sir Lucian Grainge, chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group. “We both put artists and creativity at the centre of everything we do. I couldn’t be happier to extend our partnership and l look forward to even more success working with Scott, Tom, Sig and the entire Concord team.”

UMG has been a key part of Concord’s recent recorded music expansion, as the indie continues to build upon its traditional strength in music publishing. Last year, Music Week broke the news that it was launching a UK recorded music division, under MD Fred Gillham.

* To make sure you can access Music Week wherever you are, sign up to our digital edition here.