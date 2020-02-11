Your site will load in 16 seconds
Concord ups eight execs to VP and SVP

February 11th 2020 at 4:45PM
Concord has elevated eight staff members from across the company to vice president and senior vice president.

“Concord’s culture of growth over the past few years has presented opportunities and challenges for many on our global team,” said Concord CEO Scott Pascucci.

“To those that have not only confronted those challenges but have overcome them, and to every staff member that daringly shows up every day to succeed, we thank you. It was my pleasure to announce 48 promotions this year, eight of them at VP level or above." 

The promotions are below:

Alanna Goracy to VP, production & development, Kidz Bop – New York

Charles Graytok to VP, finance – New York 

Bevis Hungate to VP, rental services – London

Brad Kennard to SVP, A&R – Nashville 

Kourtney Kirkpatrick to VP, synchronisation – Nashville

Casey McLain to VP, retail & systems Operations – New York

Mason Williams to SVP, catalogue A&R – Los Angeles 

Jeremy Yohai to SVP, A&R – New York

 

 



