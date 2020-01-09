Concord ups Jim Selby to COO

Concord chief revenue officer Jim Selby has been promoted to chief operating officer, effective immediately.

Selby will report directly to CEO Scott Pascucci and will continue to be based in Nashville.

Concord veteran Glen Barros left the COO role last month.

In this new role, Selby will oversee IT, rights optimisation, repertoire management, royalty administration, licensing administration, D2C operations and distribution among other global strategic initiatives for Concord.

“Jim is an exceptional executive and we are fortunate to have him as a colleague,” said Pascucci. “Our rapid and diverse growth has required us to be adept at integration and persistent at revenue collection, and Jim has excelled at both. His broad skill set will be well deployed in his new role. Congratulations to him on a very well-deserved promotion.”

“I am extremely proud to be a part of Concord and would like to thank Scott and the rest of the executive team for this opportunity,” said Selby. “Our rapid growth in recent years has required much hard work and innovation and I am excited to be able to focus on sharpening our operating services to better serve our roster of artists, playwrights, composers and songwriters.”

Selby joined the indie as GM of Concord Music Group, where he helped to develop a shared services team for the growing recorded music business. He was elevated to chief revenue officer, where he oversaw the company’s strategic revenue collections as well as music technology investments.

Prior to Concord, Selby was SVP of Ole Media Management (now Anthem Entertainment) and was CEO of Naxos of America for 16 years.