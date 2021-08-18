Concord ups Kayle Kiener to recorded music royalties vice president

Concord has promoted Kayle Kiener to VP, recorded music royalties.

Formerly director, artists royalties, Kiener will be based in Concord’s Nashville headquarters and will report to the general manager of the company’s global administration department, Jeff Van Driel.

In this new role, Kiener has been tasked with managing Concord’s initiative to incorporate leading-edge technology when it comes to data ingestion, analysis and reporting tools, allowing the company to facilitate ongoing growth and improved visibility for its artists.

“I had the pleasure of working with Kayle in a previous lifetime and am so pleased to have him now heading up Concord's Recorded Music Royalties,” said Jeff Van Driel. “He has shown remarkable adaptability, leadership and innovation in the short time he has been at Concord and I look forward to continued success as we prioritise reporting and paying our valued partners in the artist and songwriting communities.”

Kiener said: “Concord’s ability to manage a diverse catalogue and promote an incredible corporate culture is unrivaled and I am proud to be a member of its team. The department is made up of some of the most talented and dedicated people in the business and I am lucky and excited to work alongside them.”

Kiener’s introduction to the music business came at Naxos of America where he led the global royalty department and eventually became the product manager of business intelligence.

He most recently worked as the senior manager of frontline artist royalties at Warner Music Group’s shared services operation in Nashville. At WMG, Kiener trained and supervised a team of 16 while also working with other departments to streamline the information flow from business affairs, A&R administration and contract administration.