Concord ups Victor Zaraya to COO, Ruth Martinez to chief people officer

Concord has promoted Victor Zaraya to chief operating officer, while Ruth Martinez has been named its new chief people officer.

Stepping up from chief revenue officer, New York-based Zaraya will report to Concord CEO Scott Pascucci.

“Vic is a skilled, experienced executive with solid operational abilities as a result of his years working across all business areas at Razor & Tie and Kidz Bop," said Pascucci.

"I am confident that he will be an exceptional COO and I look forward to seeing what he will accomplish on behalf of our staff, artists, writers and other creative partners.”

Zaraya thanked his bosses for his promotion, which will see him oversee rights optimisation, repertoire management, IT, royalty and licensing administration, distribution and D2C operations among other global strategic initiatives.

“I want to thank Scott Pascucci, Bob Valentine (CFO), Jim Selby and the rest of the executive team for this opportunity,” he said.

“Concord is a special company that has the resources and willingness to support the creativity of our songwriters, artists, composers and playwrights at the highest level. I will do everything in my power each and every day to ensure that Concord and its exceptional staff deliver on this commitment.”

Additionally, Concord confirmed the promotion of Martinez to chief people officer.

“Working to transform our company values into outcomes is something I’m passionate about,” said Martinez, who will lead the global human resources team with a special focus on diversity, inclusion and talent development initiatives.

“It is so gratifying to be in a position to architect what our future programs look like, in order to grow the talent capability of our employees. A big thank you to Scott, the executive team and our Board for this inspiring opportunity and humbling recognition.”

Concluding the double promotion, Pascucci said he admired Martinez's focus on internal training.

“I have known Ruth for years, since our work together at WMG," he said. "She is an exceptionally talented HR executive who understands the importance of mentoring, training and the promulgation of healthy team dynamics. With her guidance, we will make Concord an even better place to work and flourish for everyone at the company.”

Last year, Concord’s Recorded Music business elevated Hazel Malit to CFO.