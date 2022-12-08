Connect Music acquires UK artist & label services provider MTX Music

Connect Music, a US music company that provides distribution and publishing administration services, has acquired London-based artist & label services provider MTX Music.

Connect co-founder and Grammy-nominated A&R executive Askia Fountain will head up MTX Music’s operations as managing director, focusing its services on the UK’s hip-hop and R&B community.

In addition, Connect is granting MTX Music access to its $10 million credit facility to support the development of emerging UK talent, with up to $1 million available per artist. Backed by Preserver Partners, the credit facility was launched this Summer to further the company’s mission of empowering independent artists – in particular, Black creators – through access to capital while maintaining ownership of their copyrights.

MTX Music’s existing roster, which includes Judith Owen, Lost Society, Jonathan Antoine, Ashton Jones and Calum Foad, will benefit from access to finance, as well as Connect’s network and US market presence.

Fountain will lead on growing MTX Music’s A&R and marketing teams over the coming months. The team is already in the process of making its first signings, with details expected to be announced soon.

I am incredibly excited to leverage Connect’s network resources to help empower the UK’s vibrant community of independent creators Askia Fountain

Founded in 2020, Connect works with over 200 US artists and labels, including Boosie Badazz, Dream Doll and N Less Entertainment’s roster, including Dee Mula and Big Homiie G.

George Monger, president & CEO at Connect Music, said: “This is a landmark moment for Connect Music, this is a piece of our wider strategy to expand our global operations. We invested early in infrastructure and immediately MTX clients will see high royalties and through our Connected Business strategy we will see nearly immediate, stronger bottom line performance from the operations. I cannot think of a better, more well connected managing director than Askia to grow the business, I believe he’s the ideal person to lead on bringing Connect’s unique offering to the UK market.”

Askia Fountain, MD at MTX Music, said: “I am incredibly excited to join the team at MTX and to leverage Connect’s network resources to help empower the UK’s vibrant community of independent creators.”

MTX Music founder Mike Bartlett will focus on his role as managing director of Motion Agency, with which MTX Music will maintain a strategic partnership.

Mike Bartlett said: “It’s been incredibly rewarding to grow MTX Music over the past four years, and the company is about to enter an exciting new era. Connect’s independent ethos and their commitment to supporting artists make them a perfect fit to take MTX forward. I look forward to watching the company and its artists go from strength to strength.”