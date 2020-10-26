Your site will load in 16 seconds
Contract killers: What's next for BMG's artist-friendly revolution?

Mark Sutherland

by Mark Sutherland
Monday, Oct 26th 2020 at 10:56AM

BMG COO Ben Katovsky has told Music Week that the label’s axing of ‘controlled composition’ clauses is just the start of its programme of artist contract reform.

The move to no longer apply controlled composition deductions – which can establish a cap on the total royalties paid on an album – to new or historical contracts won widespread acclaim from industry trade bodies.

