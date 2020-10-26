BMG COO Ben Katovsky has told Music Week that the label’s axing of ‘controlled composition’ clauses is just the start of its programme of artist contract reform.
The move to no longer apply controlled composition deductions – which can establish a cap on the total royalties paid on an album – to new or historical contracts won widespread acclaim from industry trade bodies.
You can read Music Week's online coverage of the story and the reaction here.
