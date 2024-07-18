Cooking Vinyl and V2 Records join forces for Razorlight album

Cooking Vinyl and V2 Records have partnered to sign Razorlight.

Cooking Vinyl will release the indie rock band’s fifth studio album in the UK under license from V2 Records, who will release it in the rest of world.

The new album is expected to be released in Q4 2024 and will be accompanied by live dates.

"There’s a love of guitars again, and with the original line-up the time feels right for Razorlight,” said Cooking Vinyl MD Rob Collins. “We’re also excited to partner with our long-term friends at V2 Benelux, who will add a full EU marketing and promo campaign to the mix.”

“We are very excited about collaborating with our good friends from Cooking Vinyl on the new Razorlight album,” said Max Beekman & Tom Willinck, V2 Records, in a statement. “At V2 Records, we have been big fans of the band for a long time and are very much looking forward to working on their upcoming music.”

“We’re really happy to be signing a deal with V2 Records and Cooking Vinyl,” added Roger Morton, of Black Book Management. “In an industry which is all too often sluggish and disingenuous, it's a pleasure to be working with people as smart, communicative and pragmatic as V2 and Cooking Vinyl. For us, it's amazing to have a label on the ground in Europe as well as the Cooking Vinyl experts navigating the UK. They’ve both been incredibly patient with us.”

Razorlight were formed in 2002 in London by lead singer and guitarist Johnny Borrell. Along with Borrell, the current line-up of the band is composed of founding members Björn Ågren on guitar and bassist Carl Delemo, as well as drummer Andy Burrows.

Since forming, Razorlight have achieved three Top 5 albums in the UK, including their chart-topping self-titled second album (1,657,084 sales – Official Charts Company). They’ve also had singles chart success, including their single America peaking at No.1 and being certified double platinum (1,338,071 sales).

Cooking Vinyl is home to acts including Shed Seven, Alison Moyet, Roger Waters, Passenger, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Billy Bragg, The Darkness, Del Amitri, Babymetal, The Prodigy, James Morrison and more. The label hit No.1 with Shed Seven earlier this year.

PHOTO: (L-R) Roger Morton, Juan Torres Alonso (Cooking Vinyl), Johnny Borrell, Rob Collins, Tom Newman (Cooking Vinyl)