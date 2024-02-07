Cooking Vinyl signs Americana singer-songwriter Elles Bailey

Cooking Vinyl has signed Americana singer-songwriter Elles Bailey to a worldwide deal.

New music is planned for release in 2024.

“I’m very proud of my journey and achievements so far as an independent artist running my own label but I’m delighted to partner with the wonderful Cooking Vinyl for the release of my new studio album,” said Elles Bailey. “With the wealth of experience that the whole team brings, along with their advice, support and guidance, I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together. I am Incredibly excited to be working alongside Cooking Vinyl to help tell this new chapter of my story.”

“Our team has belatedly fallen in love with the darling of the UK Americana scene and are very excited to be working with her in 2024 and beyond,” said Martin Goldschmidt, Cooking Vinyl chairman.

The British blues and roots star self-released her third album, Shining In The Half Light, in partnership with Proper Music in the spring of 2022. It peaked at No.1 in the Blues chart, No.2 in the Americana chart and No.4 in the Independent chart, as well as No.42 in the overall album charts.

Bailey won UK Live Act Of The Year at the UK Americana Awards 2024 last month.

Cooking Vinyl recently signed singer-songwriter Katherine Priddy, who releases her second album this month.

Cooking Vinyl is also home to artists including Shed Seven, who recently scored their first No.1 album with their inaugural release with the label, Passenger, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Billy Bragg, The Darkness, Roger Waters, Babymetal, James Morrison and more.

PHOTO: (L-R) Luke Hill (lawyer), Martin Goldschmidt, Elles Bailey, Tom Newman (Cooking Vinyl)