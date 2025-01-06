Cooking Vinyl signs Jack Garratt to worldwide services deal

Cooking Vinyl has unveiled Jack Garratt as its first signing of 2025.

The former BRIT Critics’ Choice winner has signed a worldwide services deal with Cooking Vinyl.

It follows a run of deals at Cooking Vinyl last year including Blue, Razorlight, Tanita Tikaram and Elles Bailey. The company hit No.1 with Shed Seven twice in 2024.

Cooking Vinyl will release Jack Garratt’s third studio album in Q3, 2025, alongside a full headline touring schedule and festivals into 2026.

Garratt’s 2016 debut album, Phase, peaked at No.3 and recently hit 100,000 sales in the UK. The follow-up, Love, Death & Dancing, made the Top 10 in 2020.

I’m so happy that they have placed their trust in us to handle a very special record Rob Collins

“I am so grateful for Cooking Vinyl coming through and making a home for what I believe is my most authentic work yet,” said Jack Garratt. “I'm impossibly excited to get working alongside them.”

"I kept on playing the demos and when that happens you know there’s something special going on,” said Cooking Vinyl MD Rob Collins. “Once I met Jack and Sarah and heard the vision for the record, I knew I had to be involved. I’m so happy that they have placed their trust in us to handle a very special record."

“It’s been such a joy getting to know Rob and the team at Cooking Vinyl over the past few months, I’m excited for what’s to come,” said Sarah Gates, Jack Garratt’s manager. “Getting to work with passionate teams that match your enthusiasm for an artist isn’t always a given and certainly isn’t something to take for granted.”

Subscribers can read our full interview with Rob Collins.

PHOTO: (L-R) Sarah Gates, Jack Garratt, Rob Collins





