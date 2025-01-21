Cooking Vinyl signs Newton Faulkner

Cooking Vinyl have announced their second signing so far this year.

Newton Faulkner has joined the Cooking Vinyl stable and will release his eighth studio album in Q3 2025, alongside a full headline touring schedule and festivals into 2026.

It follows the announcement of Cooking Vinyl’s signing of Jack Garratt at the start of 2025.

A run of deals at Cooking Vinyl last year included Blue, Razorlight, Tanita Tikaram and Elles Bailey. The company hit No.1 with Shed Seven twice in 2024.

Newton Faulkner achieved double-platinum sales with his 2007 debut, Hand Built By Robots, which topped the UK albums chart. He also reached No.1 with 2012’s Write It On Your Skin and secured further Top 10 and Top 20 entries.

The UK singer-songwriter has played Glastonbury 13 times and sold out tours across the UK and globally, including in Germany, Australia and the Netherlands.

Newton and Cooking Vinyl are a perfect match Rob Collins

“I am crazy excited to be signed to Cooking Vinyl. I can’t wait to see what we can do together,” said Newton Faulkner. “It's been my longest gap between releases, and one of the reasons for this was waiting to find the right team.”

“Newton and Cooking Vinyl are a perfect match,” said Rob Collins, Cooking Vinyl MD. “We both have great pedigree and combining our approach to his audience will result in a stronger and more successful global campaign.”

“When an artist has been around for a long time, you need to find a team who are willing to think creatively and outside the box, which is something I think Cooking Vinyl does really well,” said manager Lottie Faulkner. “We’re excited to present Newton in a new light with this record and show a different side to him, both on stage and on record.”

Subscribers can read our full interview with Rob Collins.

PHOTO: (L-R) Simon Long, Rob Collins, Newton Faulkner, Lottie Faulkner