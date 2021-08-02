Cooking Vinyl signs Professor Green

Cooking Vinyl has signed Professor Green to a worldwide artist services deal.

Green has new music planned for release in 2021, with a rescheduled run of UK shows scheduled for early next year.

“Pro Green is a bona fide legend so when I heard the quality of the songs and chatted with him on Zoom and got to know him a bit, I knew that Cooking Vinyl would be able to provide the perfect environment for him to flourish as an artist again," said Cooking Vinyl MD Rob Collins. "There’s a lot of great songs just bursting to be heard and I can’t wait to turn a few heads."

To join a label so renowned, offering me the freedom to release music at the momentum I've been itching to, tickles me in all the right places Professor Green

Real name Stephen Paul Manderson, Green signed to Virgin in 2010 and has released three studio albums to date, all via EMI: 2010's Alive Till I’m Dead (306,475 sales, OCC), At Your Inconvenience (251,739 sales) and Growing Up In Public (34,473 sales).

“To join a label so renowned, offering me the freedom to release music at the momentum I’ve been itching to, tickles me in all the right places," said Green. "No more major label bureaucracy and red tape, just enthusiasm and aligning values. With the most pro-active publishers I’ve experienced [Concorde], amazing live and branding agents [CAA] and my career long management [Bitter & Twisted], Cooking Vinyl are what was the missing piece of the puzzle. Now it’s over to me to deliver the music. And the fun begins, not that it ever stopped."

Green is a patron of the suicide prevention charity CALM and has gone on to present documentaries for the BBC surrounding mental health, as well as other important issues.

He joins an eclectic mix of artists on the Cooking Vinyl roster including Nina Nesbitt, Will Young, Passenger, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Billy Bragg, The Fratellis, Del Amitri, Babymetal, Fickle Friends and Lucy Spraggan.

PHOTO: (L-R) Rob Collins, Professor Green and manager Ged Malone