Cooking Vinyl signs Scottish folk-rock act Skerryvore to global deal

Cooking Vinyl has signed Scottish folk-rock group Skerryvore to a worldwide artist services deal.

Everyday Heroes, recorded in aid of the NHS during the pandemic and aided by a variety of musicians, reached No.1 in the official Scottish charts in 2020.

The band’s single You and I spent seven weeks on the playlist at BBC Radio 2. Together Again, released in July 2021, also made it to the station’s playlist. New music is planned for release in the coming months.

"Having self-managed the release of our music for over a decade, it is an amazing feeling to sign with an established and successful label like Cooking Vinyl,” said band member Daniel Gillespie. “It is a huge honour to share the same record label with some of the most iconic Scottish bands such as The Proclaimers, Del Amitri and The Fratellis, and to find a label that represents the same values and passion for music as we do collectively.”

“The band have done an amazing job of self-releasing throughout their career,” said Rob Collins, Cooking Vinyl MD. “By doing that they have built up a loyal and dedicated audience throughout the world. I feel honoured they have chosen Cooking Vinyl as their worldwide label partner and together I see a bright and successful future.”

Skerryvore formed in Tiree, Argyll and Bute in 2004. The band started off with brothers Daniel Gillespie and Martin Gillespie. The group took their name from the Skerryvore lighthouse that lies 12 miles off the coast of Tiree.

The present line-up includes Craig Espie, Alan Scobie, Jodie Bremaneson and, since April 2017, Scott Wood. Skerryvore have released six studio albums, as well as a compilation album and a live album.

The band have performed live in 34 countries including China, Australia, USA and Canada. The biggest headline show to date was Mossfield Stadium in Oban to 6,000 fans. So far in 2022, they have performed 116 shows in nine countries.