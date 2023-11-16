Cooking Vinyl signs Scottish rock band Gun

Cooking Vinyl has signed Scottish rock band Gun to a worldwide artist services deal, with new music planned for release in 2024.

"We're thrilled to join Cooking Vinyl, a label we deeply respect for its exceptional roster,” said Paul McManus of Gun. “It's an honour to be part of this family, and we're confident our new album Hombres will resonate with fans. Looking forward to a fruitful journey together."

"Signing Gun to Cooking Vinyl marks a significant milestone,” added manager Brendan Moon. “The band's talent and the label's history of nurturing great acts promise an exciting future.”

“I am very proud to welcome Scottish rock royalty to Cooking Vinyl,” said Cooking Vinyl MD Rob Collins. “Not only have they endured the good and bad times, they have now, in their 34th year, come up with the best album of their career. Gun deserve your attention.”

During their career, Gun have achieved three UK Top 20 albums and eight UK Top 40 singles, including a cover of Cameo’s Word Up which reached the UK Top 10 and charted all over Europe. It also won them an MTV Europe Music Award.

Gun have toured extensively, notably with the Rolling Stones on their Steel Wheels and Urban Jungle tours.

The band returned to the albums chart in 2022 with The Calton Songs. It peaked at No.2 on the Scottish albums chart, No.6 on the UK indie chart and No.13 on the UK physical albums chart.

Gun also received two major awards last November. The band were honoured with the Rock Legend award at Hard Rock Hell in Great Yarmouth, and the Hard Rock Café Legends award at the Scottish Music Awards, the flagship event for the Nordoff & Robbins Music Therapy charity.

Cooking Vinyl is home to artists including Nina Nesbitt, Will Young, Roger Waters, Passenger, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Billy Bragg, The Darkness, Del Amitri, Babymetal, The Prodigy, James Morrison and many more.

PHOTO: (L-R) Brendan Moon, Giuliano Gizzi, Rob Collins, Dante Gizzi, Paul McManus, Andy Carr, Ru MacFarlane