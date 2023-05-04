Cooking Vinyl signs Shed Seven to global deal

Cooking Vinyl have signed indie rock band Shed Seven to a worldwide artist services deal. The label confirmed new music is planned for release in 2023.

The band, who are managed by Various Artists, moved 60,000 tickets on their most recent headline tour. Their upcoming Leeds Millennium Square show (July 15) sold all 6,000 tickets within the first hour of being on sale. Shed Seven were a mainstay on the festival circuit in 2022, playing to capacity crowds at Latitude and Tramlines.

“We are thrilled to announce that we've signed with Cooking Vinyl!” said Paul Banks, guitarist and songwriter for Shed Seven. “They're a label that truly values creativity and empowers their artists to explore and develop their craft, which aligns perfectly with our musical vision. It feels like we've found our musical home, and we can't wait to start working with their talented team on our upcoming album and beyond. Together, we intend to conquer the world!”

“I wanted to work with the band back in 2017 when they released their first new album in 16 years,” said Rob Collins, Cooking Vinyl MD. “Now, six years later and about to celebrate their 30th anniversary, the band are at their creative peak and are selling more tickets than ever before - so when Davie Bianchi called me up, I bit his arm off. We did the deal quickly; all parties were on exactly the same page from the very first conversation.”

“Various have worked with Shed Seven for a while now and are very excited both to work with our friends at Cooking Vinyl again and for the world to hear this new album, which is just fantastic!” said Dave Bianchi, co-founder and CEO of Various Artists Management.

Shed Seven comprises Rick Witter, Paul Banks and Tom Gladwin. Forming in 1990, they rose to popularity during the Britpop boom, with Chasing Rainbows, Going For Gold, Getting Better and Disco Down all reaching the Top 20.

The band have released five studio albums to date, which includes three Top 10 albums and four Top 40 albums. Their most recent album, 2017’s Instant Pleasures (BMG), peaked at No.8 and has sales of 28,847 (Official Charts Company).

Cooking Vinyl’s roster includes Nina Nesbitt, Will Young, Passenger, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Billy Bragg, The Darkness, Del Amitri, Babymetal, The Prodigy, James Morrison and more.

PHOTO (L-R) John Dawkins, Rob Collins, Tom Gladwin, Rick Witter, Dave Bianchi, Paul Banks