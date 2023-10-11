Cooking Vinyl signs singer-songwriter Katherine Priddy

Cooking Vinyl has signed Birmingham-based singer-songwriter Katherine Priddy.

Priddy’s debut album, The Eternal Rocks Beneath, was released in 2021, winning fans including Guy Garvey, Mark Radcliffe, Stuart Maconie and the late Janice Long as well as wider critical acclaim.

The album charted at No.1 in the Official UK Folk Chart and No.5 in the Official UK Americana Chart, as well making Mojo’s Folk Albums of the Year list for 2021.

Priddy has played Cambridge Folk Festival (where she won the Christian Raphael Prize), Glastonbury (appearing on the BBC2 TV coverage), Green Man, End Of The Road, Beautiful Days and the BBC Proms.

As well as sell-out headline tours, Priddy has been chosen to support artists including Richard Thompson, The Chieftains, Loudon Wainwright III and Vashti Bunyan. In 2022, she took her music worldwide with a series of shows in Australia, including a performance at Port Fairy Folk Festival, plus a showcase in Kansas City USA as part of Folk Alliance International.

Katherine Priddy said: "I am so happy to be embarking on this next musical chapter with the Cooking Vinyl team behind me. It's sometimes a little scary releasing songs you've held so close to your heart for so long out into the world, but with their wealth of experience, as well as their friendly support and guidance, I know my second album is in very safe hands and I'm giving it the best chance possible. I'm incredibly excited to see what we can achieve together.”

Every now and then you come across an artist that touches your heart and soul Rob Collins

Manager John Fell added: “As Katherine’s manager it has been an honour to watch her art develop in recent years. Signing with such a prestigious label like Cooking Vinyl is a real testament to all hard work that she has put into the project as well as highlighting her potential to grow into an internationally renowned artist. We are both incredibly proud and excited to work with the Cooking Vinyl team on the next stage of Katherine’s career.”

Rob Collins, Cooking Vinyl MD, said: “Every now and then you come across an artist that touches your heart and soul. Katherine is one of those, so to say I am excited to work with her is an understatement. Big thanks to Katherine and her manager John for trusting Cooking Vinyl and thanks to Jeremy Lascelles at Blue Raincoat for the tip”

Cooking Vinyl is home to artists including Nina Nesbitt, Will Young, Passenger, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Billy Bragg, The Fratellis, Del Amitri, Babymetal, Fickle Friends, Professor Green and more.