Cooking Vinyl signs Tanita Tikaram to global services deal

Cooking Vinyl has signed Tanita Tikaram to a global services deal.

The indie will release her 10th studio album, which is set for release in Q2 2025.

"Her many fans at Cooking Vinyl are very excited to welcome Tanita to the label,” said Martin Goldschmidt, Cooking Vinyl chairman. “We love radical music icons and can't wait to start working with her."

“I’m thrilled to announce I have signed to CV, I‘ve always admired their commitment to new music and I am excited to work with their brilliant team,” said Tanita Tikaram. “Can’t wait for you to hear the new album!”

“Cooking Vinyl’s passion for Tanita’s extraordinary new music, her cultural importance and the need to tell her story is second to none, coupled with their dedication to a strategic creative and truly international campaign make this an exciting collaboration and one to watch!” added manager Sarah Pearson.

We love radical music icons and can't wait to start working with her Martin Goldschmidt

Tanita Tikaram’s debut album, Ancient Heart (1988), produced by The Zombies’ Rod Argent and drummer Peter Van Hooke, sold more than five million copies.

After a mid-noughties break, she returned with the album Can’t Go Back via Ear Music in 2012. Closer To The People followed in 2016.

In 2019 broadcaster and author Pete Paphides released a career-spanning anthology of Tikaram’s work entitled To Drink The Rainbow, through his label Needle Mythology.

Tikaram’s early catalogue recently received a definitive release from Cherry Red/Warner Music UK with a comprehensive 5CD box set, The WEA/EastWest Albums 1988-1995. The release coincided with a performance on the Acoustic Stage at Glastonbury Festival.

PHOTO: (L-R) Michelle Polley, Martin Goldschmidt, Tanita Tikaram, Sarah Pearson, Juan Torres Alonso