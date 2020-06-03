Covid-19 music industry update: Brotherhood Media's music billboards, Teddy Rocks, Ibiza opens to tourists

Music Week is monitoring the impact of the Covid-19 spread around the globe on the biz.

The outbreak has already led to the cancellation of Glastonbury and hardship fund initiatives, as well as urgent calls to support grassroots venues.

Brotherhood Media

Outdoor advertisting agency Brotherhood Media has partnered with artists to deliver pieces of positive artwork on billboards across London during the pandemic.

Acts including Gorillaz, Coldplay, Deacon Blue, Tine Tempah, Pet Shop Boys, Gaz Coombes and Chrissie Hynde have taken part in the initiative.

Beggars Group partnered with Brotherhood Media on a billboard campaign in support of indie retail.

Teddy Rocks

Teddy Rocks has been forced to move to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The festival in aid of the children’s cancer charity was schedulue for April 30 to May 2 at Charisworth Farm in Blandford, Dorset.

Organisers have secured much of the 2020 line-up, including The Amazons, The Fratellis, The Snuts, Black Futures and more. Ticket holders are encouraged to hold on to their purchases, which are valid for next year.

Teddy Rocks festival director Tom Newton said: “We’ve made the very difficult decision to move Teddy Rocks Festival to 2021. As always, the safety of everyone from the audience to the performers and our crew is paramount to us. With there still being uncertainty regarding Covid19, it's only right we make this decision.

“All tickets for 2020 remain valid and can be rolled over to 2021, and we would love for you to continue your support and keep your tickets for the new dates whilst we work tirelessly to bring you as close to the same line up as before. We need your support now more than ever to continue to run this festival and to continue to help children with cancer.”

Ibiza Rocks

Ibiza Rocks is to return on July 1 after Ibiza confirmed it will allow international tourists to visit this summer. Major airlines have announced they will operate direct flights to Ibiza from the UK.

The challenges caused by Covid-19 mean Ibiza Rocks’ planned line-up of headline pool party residencies, including Craig David and Rudimental, has been cancelled for June and July. The youth travel brand has adapted the venue and operations to comply with new safety and social-distancing measures and will launch the Poolside Sessions featuring DJ sets.

Andy McKay, co-founder & CEO, Ibiza Rocks Group said: “Like everyone in recent months, Ibiza Rocks’ customers, whose risk profile is lower than most, have sacrificed their personal freedom massively. We are hugely passionate about youth and it is this generation that will be largely left to pay the enduring cost of this crisis and our customers will be amongst those that must live with the short, medium and long term consequences. Our youth audience are uniquely positioned to help kickstart the airline industry and in the process let their hair down and have some much deserved and needed fun, whilst taking advantage of some of the cheapest flight and hotel prices they may ever see.

“As a well-established, open-air day venue, Ibiza Rocks provides one of the safest environments to party in Ibiza and given the island is opening up to international tourism, we are going to do everything in our power to provide entertainment with real world social interaction and community, whilst creatively maintaining physical distancing between elective friendship groups. We simply can’t wait to welcome people back to our wonderful island for lots of sunshine and good times with us this summer."

Jazz Cafe launches crowfunding bid in battle for survival

Camden's Jazz Cafe has launched a crowdfunding "pay it forward" campaign to secure its survival while it remains closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The storied venue, which turns 30 this year, is inviting its community to buy "Jazz Cafe experiences" now, which can be redeemed when the venue reopens. Options range from £5 for a pint or glass of wine to £1,000 for entry (+1) to every gig at The Jazz Cafe for the next five years and five VIP tickets for Maiden Voyage Festival 2021.

The campaign has raised almost £100,000 of its £186,000 target so far.

"Since closing due to the pandemic, we’ve had absolutely no income," said the venue on its crowdfunding page. "However, we still have outgoings, most significantly rent. Our overheads while we remain closed are £31,000 a month. We have received no rent relief from our landlord and we do not qualify for a government grant.



"Music venues will be one of the last things to return after the virus, and we expect to remain closed for some time, as we head closer and closer to bankruptcy.

"We’re not asking for charitable donations. Instead, we're inviting our community to buy Jazz Café experiences now, to be redeemed when we reopen. This will give us the cash flow we need to survive the next few months while we remain closed."

Night Time Industries warns against "one-size-fits-all" approach

The Night Time Industries Association (NITA) has called for "sector specific support" for the events economy as it plots its recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

While welcoming the extension of the furlough and SEISS scheme, the NITA said events businesses still face challenges if they are unable to open or are operating at a significantly reduced business level, and have queried how they will be able to cover the proportion of furlough in September and October.

NITA CEO Michael Kill said: “The Government is in a difficult position when balancing between public health and the economy, with public safety being a priority. We have accepted that sector businesses are going to be last to open, and have to overcome some immense challenges around operational protocols, with some significant issues around social distancing, PPE and consumer confidence.

"The Government must understand that the ‘one size fits all’ approach will not work and until sector specific support is considered, up-to the end of 2020, thousands of businesses and millions of jobs will still be at risk.”

More support for self-employed

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced that self-employed workers across the UK will be able to access a second lump sum of cash to cover lost income during the lockdown.

The grants paid out by the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS) will be worth 70% of average monthly trading profits to cover three months' worth of income.

Caroline Norbury, CEO, Creative Industries Federation, said: “We called on government to extend the Self Employed Income Support Scheme and we are pleased to see that this has been announced today. However, the most vulnerable are still at risk, and this is a missed opportunity to catch those freelancers who continue to fall through the gaps, such as PAYE freelancers, limited company contractors and the newly self-employed.

“There also remains a worrying inequity between those on payroll, who have 80% of their income secured until the end of October, and the self-employed, who will see support cut off in August. A third of the creative workforce is freelance, including those working in music, performing arts, film, festivals and live events, who will be unable to return to work for quite some time. This freelance community has been hit the hardest: 62% of creative freelancers surveyed by the Creative Industries Federation reported having lost 100% of their income in March compared to 42% of companies. “

The Job Retention Scheme for employees will be extended until October, with subsidies tapering off from August. Furloughed staff will be able to work part-time in their old roles from July.

Exit Festival to go ahead

Exit Festival in Serbia will go ahead on August 13-16, following an appeal by the country’s prime minister not to cancel. It was postponed from its original date of July 9-12.

The Exit team announced that the whole event will be organised in close cooperation with the National Health Coordination team and they will follow all health and government guidelines. As one of the measures, the festival capacity will be reduced and some of the moats and trenches that host around 40 stages and zones will remain closed.

Ticket sales for the 20th anniversary edition will restart on June 1 with all details including refund options as well as the updated line-up to follow in the coming days.

“We got so many messages and emails of support from other festival promoters, agents and artists who see Exit as a sign of a revival for the whole event industry,” said founder Dušan Kova?evi. “But even more important, a sign for the whole society that the worst is behind us."

Deadmau5 to perform for Amazon Music

Amazon Music has announced that Deadmau5 will be the latest artist to join its series this Friday (May 29).

At 10am PT/6pm BST the producer will be performing a live set, which will include his latest single Pomegranate, as well as answering fan submitted questions on Amazon Live chosen from Deadmau5 and Amazon Music’s social media posts as well as live chat questions.

Together with Amazon Music and Amazon Live, Deadmau5 also aims to raise awareness for the World Health Organisation’s Covid-19 Relief Solidarity Response Fund and the MusiCares Covid-19 Relief Fund through the livestream, giving fans the option to find out more while watching.

While fans wait for the performance, Amazon Music listeners can say “Alexa, I’m ready for a pomegranate” to hear Deadmau5’s new single.

Sorry, Shame and more come together for charity compilation album

Group Therapy, a London collective, have put together a compilation of unheard tracks from demos to covers picked from a collection of indie artists in aid of Music Venue Trust and NHS Charities Together.

Titled Group Therapy Vol 1, the album will feature Sorry, Porridge Radio, 404 Guild, Gengahr, Happyness, Mellah, PVA, PIXX, and Shame, as well as solo offerings from members of the likes of Goat Girl, Dry Cleaning, Black Midi, Squid, Jerkcurb and Black Country, New Road.

Made available exclusively through Bandcamp, the album is now available and profits will be split equally between the two charities, and will feature 65 songs, with each album download including a digital zine with photos and information about the tracks.

Group Therapy said in a statement: "For us, and many of the acts involved in this project, independent music venues are very close to our hearts, and the thought that so many might not be able to survive this pandemic is heartbreaking. We also want to help support in any way we can to the NHS workers working tirelessly to keep us safe."

United We Stream to wind down weekend shows

Live gig platform United We Stream has announced it will be winding down its weekend shows starting June 7 to shift its focus on night time economy.

The platform was launch in order to help support those who have been unable to work during the coronavirus, and has raised over £382,000 since April.

Exclusive events will now replace the shows in order to help businesses that need support at this time, allowing artists in Greater Manchester to upload showcases and watch legacy content.

Greater Manchester's night time economy adviser, Sacha Lord, said: “When United We Stream was launched, we weren’t sure anyone would watch it, let alone donate. Yet the public has helped raise over £382,000 in just under two months, and for that I, and all the businesses who will benefit from these funds, are eternally grateful.”

“The platform will now echo this spirit of togetherness and go on to provide a free space for disadvantaged musicians and artists across Greater Manchester. I’m sure that by providing a platform for unsigned talent that we will go on to discover more of the household names that our region is so famous for.”

Nick Cave exhibition to open June 8

Stranger Than Kindness: The Nick Cave exhibition has announced it will be opening on June 8 after being postponed for two months due to Covid-19.

Extending it’s opening period until February 13, 2021, the exhibit will cover the musician’s journey and career with installations, soundscapes and over 300 personal items.

Fans will be able to see original artwork, handwritten lyrics, literature, photography and more as the museum covers over 50 years of Cave’s life.

Developed by Christina Back and Janine Barrand together with Nick Cave, the exhibit will open at the Black Diamond in Copenhagen and tickets are available now.

Knotfest launches new digital website

Slipknot and their brand Knotfest have announced that Knotfest.com has undergone a makeover as it is re-imagined to create a multi-media hub for news, interviews, performances, merchandise and more for their fans.

In celebration of the launch, Knotfest.com will be holding a Knotfest Roadshow streamed event on May 29 at 3pm PDT.

The event will feature exclusive performances and interviews from Slipknot, Underoath and Code Orange along with an exclusive range of merchandise.

Festival-goers ready to return to events

Festicket has surveyed over 110,000 festival-goers from countries such as the UK, France, Germany and the Netherlands to find out how comfortable they feel about returning to live events.

The survey found that 82% of fans would feel confident attending a festival within one to six months of lockdown being lifted. Within that group, 66% would feel confident enough to attend within one to three months, while 30% would happily do so immediately after lockdown is lifted.

Day festivals top the list of events that festival-goers will happily return to first once lockdown is lifted. Just under 70% said they’d happily go to a weekend festival, while 59.5% of people said they would feel confident attending both domestic and international music events next year.

More than 75% say they would feel confident booking for next year within the next two months.

Festicket’s marketing director Luis Sousa said: “Despite all the current uncertainty, it’s reassuring to see a high percentage of festival-goers have a positive outlook for the live events industry, backed up by over 75% saying they’d feel comfortable booking events for 2021.

“Unsurprisingly, we are of course entering the beginning of a ‘new normal’ for events where festival-goers – in the short term at least – will expect promoters and venues to adapt their offering to ease anxieties. We’ve already seen this in some venues that have begun opening their doors again, with measures such as reduced capacity and compulsory table service being part of the deal of reopening.”

Faith No More launch crew fundraiser

Faith No More have a launched a fundraiser for their crew, following the postponement of the band’s tour. Faith No More’s summer 2020 dates have been moved to summer 2021.

The fundraiser includes an exclusive limited edition T-shirt design, a Faith No More logo mask and several collectible autographed vinyl copies of the band’s most recent album Sol Invictus, as well as a variety of gig posters and show-used drumheads from their 2015 tour.

Bassist Bill Gould said: “There’s been plenty of attention about the collapse of the concert industry, how it has been impacting musicians, artists, agents... but very little coverage has focused on the impact it’s made on a crucial element of live music and touring: the crew. Without a band’s crew, the show does not go on; yet, in light of the recent postponements, they have been left with few options to support themselves, or their families.

“And speaking of families, the band that you know as Faith No More is more than the five musicians you see on stage. It is a larger family, an ecosystem that includes backline, a production manager, lighting, sound and tour management. We had an entire summer of touring booked - and now, as a result of this pandemic, all of our crew have been put into a seriously vulnerable financial position. We have been working with these folks for years, and we feel very close to them. Since shows are not an option, we are trying to do what we can to offset this unfortunate turn of events with a special merch sale.”

The O2’s longest residency

The title of longest residency at The O2 arena has been passed to the NHS after turning the venue into a training facility for 44 days. The record was previously held by Prince, Michael McIntyre and Take That.

To commemorate the milestone now that the facility has been stood down, staff from the NHS education team signed a piece of nightingale artwork during their residency. The design, complete with rainbow wings, was created by British artist and illustrator Madeleine Floyd.

The framed piece now takes pride of place in the backstage area alongside signed imagery of some of the world’s biggest artists, comedians and sport stars who have played the venue.

Danielle Kennedy-Clark, deputy general manager, The O2, said: “We’ve hosted some real heroes during these past few weeks and it has been a privilege for AEG, along with our partner O2, to have been able to play our part during these challenging times. This has been our most important residency to date and we’re grateful to the team for this special piece of artwork to remind us of such a poignant time.”

Mark Evans, CEO, O2, said: “We’re proud through our partnership with AEG to have been able to support the fantastic work of NHS with the training facility at The O2 arena. We continue to work hard to keep the nation connected, and remain committed to supporting customers, key workers and the NHS with the network and support they need during these unprecedented times.”

While the venue currently remains closed to the public, plans are underway to start a phased re-opening of parts of it this summer, with Icon Outlet (The O2’s outlet retail destination comprising over with 60 brands) and Up at The O2 planned as the initial stages.

Record shops to re-open

The Entertainment Retailers Association (ERA) has welcomed the government’s announcement that so-called “non-essential” stores including record shops can re-open on June 15.

ERA CEO Kim Bayley said: “This is fantastic news. June 15 will be a banner day for the entire music industry. High Street stores are the lifeblood of the music business. The past 10 weeks have been a devastating for record stores and music fans alike, so it is a huge relief that an end is now in sight.”

The coronavirus lockdown has meant that more than 2,500 music outlets have been closed since late March.

While supermarkets have been selling music, the bulk of specialist retailers, including HMV and over 120 independent stores, have been trading online.

“In terms of music outlets, we estimate more than 70% have remained open during the lockdown,” said Bayley, “but the 30% which have been closed included many of the UK’s biggest-selling stores so the impact on sales has been substantial. Overall, however, including the specialists and indies who are trading online and the digital services which now account for over 80% of music retail revenues, we estimate that music retail has maintained around 92% of capacity even through the lockdown”

ERA is the organiser of the annual Record Store Day, which has been postponed this year because of the coronavirus lockdown. Record Store Day will now take place over three Saturdays – August 29, September 26 and October 24.

Clubs react to social distancing measures

The Night Time Industries Association has raised concerns over the impact of social distance measures. You can read the full story here.

Rock For Hope

Rock For Hope, a collective of musicians, has put their twist on the Ramones’ I Believe in Miracles to help raise money for Partners In Health so they can stock up on PPE and other medical equipment needed to fight the battle against Covid-19.

The collective includes Walter Schreifels (Quicksand, Gorilla Biscuits, Youth of Today, Rival Schools, CIV), Frank Turner, Eugene Hutz (Gogol Bordello), Frank Iero (My Chemical Romance), Justin Hawkins (The Darkness), Brett Anderson (The Donnas), Tom Higgenson (Plain White T's), Nathen Maxwell (Flogging Molly, The Bunny Gang), Mike Miley (Rival Sons), Boris Pelekh (Gogol Bordello, Hey Guy), and Roy Cardenas (Mutemath).

Donations can be made via Go Fund Me.