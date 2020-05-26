Covid-19 music industry update: ERA welcomes date for record stores to reopen, social distancing, Rock For Hope

Music Week is monitoring the impact of the Covid-19 spread around the globe on the biz.

The outbreak has already led to the cancellation of Glastonbury and hardship fund initiatives, as well as urgent calls to support grassroots venues.

Record shops to re-open

The Entertainment Retailers Association (ERA) has welcomed the government’s announcement that so-called “non-essential” stores including record shops can re-open on June 15.

ERA CEO Kim Bayley said: “This is fantastic news. June 15 will be a banner day for the entire music industry. High Street stores are the lifeblood of the music business. The past 10 weeks have been a devastating for record stores and music fans alike, so it is a huge relief that an end is now in sight.”

The coronavirus lockdown has meant that more than 2,500 music outlets have been closed since late March.

While supermarkets have been selling music, the bulk of specialist retailers, including HMV and over 120 independent stores, have been trading online.

“In terms of music outlets, we estimate more than 70% have remained open during the lockdown,” said Bayley, “but the 30% which have been closed included many of the UK’s biggest-selling stores so the impact on sales has been substantial. Overall, however, including the specialists and indies who are trading online and the digital services which now account for over 80% of music retail revenues, we estimate that music retail has maintained around 92% of capacity even through the lockdown”

ERA is the organiser of the annual Record Store Day, which has been postponed this year because of the coronavirus lockdown. Record Store Day will now take place over three Saturdays – August 29, September 26 and October 24.

Clubs react to social distancing measures

Rock For Hope

Rock For Hope, a collective of musicians, has put their twist on the Ramones’ I Believe in Miracles to help raise money for Partners In Health so they can stock up on PPE and other medical equipment needed to fight the battle against Covid-19.

The collective includes Walter Schreifels (Quicksand, Gorilla Biscuits, Youth of Today, Rival Schools, CIV), Frank Turner, Eugene Hutz (Gogol Bordello), Frank Iero (My Chemical Romance), Justin Hawkins (The Darkness), Brett Anderson (The Donnas), Tom Higgenson (Plain White T's), Nathen Maxwell (Flogging Molly, The Bunny Gang), Mike Miley (Rival Sons), Boris Pelekh (Gogol Bordello, Hey Guy), and Roy Cardenas (Mutemath).

Donations can be made via Go Fund Me.