Covid-19 music industry update: Festival-goers ready to return, The O2 x NHS, Faith No More crew fund

The outbreak has already led to the cancellation of Glastonbury and hardship fund initiatives, as well as urgent calls to support grassroots venues.

Festival-goers ready to return to events

Festicket has surveyed over 110,000 festival-goers from countries such as the UK, France, Germany and the Netherlands to find out how comfortable they feel about returning to live events.

The survey found that 82% of fans would feel confident attending a festival within one to six months of lockdown being lifted. Within that group, 66% would feel confident enough to attend within one to three months, while 30% would happily do so immediately after lockdown is lifted.

Day festivals top the list of events that festival-goers will happily return to first once lockdown is lifted. Just under 70% said they’d happily go to a weekend festival, while 59.5% of people said they would feel confident attending both domestic and international music events next year.

More than 75% say they would feel confident booking for next year within the next two months.

Festicket’s marketing director Luis Sousa said: “Despite all the current uncertainty, it’s reassuring to see a high percentage of festival-goers have a positive outlook for the live events industry, backed up by over 75% saying they’d feel comfortable booking events for 2021.

“Unsurprisingly, we are of course entering the beginning of a ‘new normal’ for events where festival-goers – in the short term at least – will expect promoters and venues to adapt their offering to ease anxieties. We’ve already seen this in some venues that have begun opening their doors again, with measures such as reduced capacity and compulsory table service being part of the deal of reopening.”

Faith No More launch crew fundraiser

Faith No More have a launched a fundraiser for their crew, following the postponement of the band’s tour. Faith No More’s summer 2020 dates have been moved to summer 2021.

The fundraiser includes an exclusive limited edition T-shirt design, a Faith No More logo mask and several collectible autographed vinyl copies of the band’s most recent album Sol Invictus, as well as a variety of gig posters and show-used drumheads from their 2015 tour.

Bassist Bill Gould said: “There’s been plenty of attention about the collapse of the concert industry, how it has been impacting musicians, artists, agents... but very little coverage has focused on the impact it’s made on a crucial element of live music and touring: the crew. Without a band’s crew, the show does not go on; yet, in light of the recent postponements, they have been left with few options to support themselves, or their families.

“And speaking of families, the band that you know as Faith No More is more than the five musicians you see on stage. It is a larger family, an ecosystem that includes backline, a production manager, lighting, sound and tour management. We had an entire summer of touring booked - and now, as a result of this pandemic, all of our crew have been put into a seriously vulnerable financial position. We have been working with these folks for years, and we feel very close to them. Since shows are not an option, we are trying to do what we can to offset this unfortunate turn of events with a special merch sale.”

The O2’s longest residency

The title of longest residency at The O2 arena has been passed to the NHS after turning the venue into a training facility for 44 days. The record was previously held by Prince, Michael McIntyre and Take That.

To commemorate the milestone now that the facility has been stood down, staff from the NHS education team signed a piece of nightingale artwork during their residency. The design, complete with rainbow wings, was created by British artist and illustrator Madeleine Floyd.

The framed piece now takes pride of place in the backstage area alongside signed imagery of some of the world’s biggest artists, comedians and sport stars who have played the venue.

Danielle Kennedy-Clark, deputy general manager, The O2, said: “We’ve hosted some real heroes during these past few weeks and it has been a privilege for AEG, along with our partner O2, to have been able to play our part during these challenging times. This has been our most important residency to date and we’re grateful to the team for this special piece of artwork to remind us of such a poignant time.”

Mark Evans, CEO, O2, said: “We’re proud through our partnership with AEG to have been able to support the fantastic work of NHS with the training facility at The O2 arena. We continue to work hard to keep the nation connected, and remain committed to supporting customers, key workers and the NHS with the network and support they need during these unprecedented times.”

While the venue currently remains closed to the public, plans are underway to start a phased re-opening of parts of it this summer, with Icon Outlet (The O2’s outlet retail destination comprising over with 60 brands) and Up at The O2 planned as the initial stages.

Record shops to re-open

The Entertainment Retailers Association (ERA) has welcomed the government’s announcement that so-called “non-essential” stores including record shops can re-open on June 15.

ERA CEO Kim Bayley said: “This is fantastic news. June 15 will be a banner day for the entire music industry. High Street stores are the lifeblood of the music business. The past 10 weeks have been a devastating for record stores and music fans alike, so it is a huge relief that an end is now in sight.”

The coronavirus lockdown has meant that more than 2,500 music outlets have been closed since late March.

While supermarkets have been selling music, the bulk of specialist retailers, including HMV and over 120 independent stores, have been trading online.

“In terms of music outlets, we estimate more than 70% have remained open during the lockdown,” said Bayley, “but the 30% which have been closed included many of the UK’s biggest-selling stores so the impact on sales has been substantial. Overall, however, including the specialists and indies who are trading online and the digital services which now account for over 80% of music retail revenues, we estimate that music retail has maintained around 92% of capacity even through the lockdown”

ERA is the organiser of the annual Record Store Day, which has been postponed this year because of the coronavirus lockdown. Record Store Day will now take place over three Saturdays – August 29, September 26 and October 24.

Clubs react to social distancing measures

The Night Time Industries Association has raised concerns over the impact of social distance measures. You can read the full story here.

Rock For Hope

Rock For Hope, a collective of musicians, has put their twist on the Ramones’ I Believe in Miracles to help raise money for Partners In Health so they can stock up on PPE and other medical equipment needed to fight the battle against Covid-19.

The collective includes Walter Schreifels (Quicksand, Gorilla Biscuits, Youth of Today, Rival Schools, CIV), Frank Turner, Eugene Hutz (Gogol Bordello), Frank Iero (My Chemical Romance), Justin Hawkins (The Darkness), Brett Anderson (The Donnas), Tom Higgenson (Plain White T's), Nathen Maxwell (Flogging Molly, The Bunny Gang), Mike Miley (Rival Sons), Boris Pelekh (Gogol Bordello, Hey Guy), and Roy Cardenas (Mutemath).

Donations can be made via Go Fund Me.