Covid-19 music industry update: Huge job losses projected, Annie Lennox's charity auction, Oscars pushed back

Music Week is monitoring the impact of the Covid-19 spread around the globe on the biz.

The outbreak has already led to the cancellation of Glastonbury and hardship fund initiatives, as well as urgent calls to support grassroots venues.

Creative Industries facing ‘devastation’

The Creative Industries Federation has warned of a “cultural catastrophe” following newly commissioned research from Oxford Economics.

As a result of coronavirus, the wider music industry is projected to lose at least £3 billion in GVA (50%) and 60% of jobs (114,000), with the sector being hit hard by the collapse in live music and touring.

The UK’s creative sector was previously growing at five times the rate of the wider economy, employing over two million people and contributing £111.7 billion to the economy. The new report projects that the creative sector will be hit twice as hard as the wider economy in 2020, with a projected GVA (gross value added) shortfall of £29 billion.

Despite the Job Retention Scheme, the report projects that 119,000 permanent creative workers will be made redundant by the end of the year. The impact on employment is set to be felt twice as hard by creative freelancers with 287,000 freelance roles expected to be terminated by the end of 2020.

Regionally, London is projected to experience the highest drop in creative industries GVA, seeing a £14.6 billion (25%) shortfall. However, Scotland and the North East are expected to be hit hardest relatively, with projected GVA decreases of 39% (£1.7 billion) and 37% (£400 million) respectively.

CEO Caroline Norbury said: “Our creative industries have been one of the UK’s biggest success stories but what today’s report makes clear is that, without additional government support, we are heading for a cultural catastrophe. If nothing is done, thousands of world-leading creative businesses are set to close their doors, hundreds of thousands of jobs will be lost and billions will be lost to our economy. The repercussions would have a devastating and irreversible effect on our country.”

The Circle music Auction

Singer-Songwriter, activist and founder of The Circle, Annie Lennox, has invited fellow musicians to contribute to The Circle Music Auction to help raise funds for women and girls across the globe who have been disproportionately impacted by the Covid-19 crisis.

The Circle Music Auction, which is live on the platform Charity Stars, invites bids on auction items or the purchase of tickets for a sweepstake competition (starting price $10). The auction will close on July 10, and the sweepstake will end on July 31.

Annie Lennox, Sting, Emeli Sandé, Jessie J, Yola, Paloma Faith, Jessie Ware, Hozier, Anoushka Shankar, Jack Savoretti, Skin (Skunk Anansie), Simon Neil (Biffy Clyro) and Frank Turner have each donated two personalised performances for the auction. Winners will receive an exclusive, pre-recorded video featuring a live performance of one or two songs chosen from the winners list alongside a personalised message.

Oscars pushed back two months

The Oscars ceremony has been pushed back to April 25 as a result of Covid-19.

The Academy Awards were originally scheduled to take place on February 28.

Organisers have also extended the eligibility window from the end of the year to late February. Films scheduled for release in 2020 have been pushed back.

The BAFTAs have also been pushed back to April 11.

United We Stream raises £477,000 for good causes

Greater Manchester’s United We Stream broadcasting platform has finished production on regular fundraising shows, having raised £477,000 for local charities and good causes.

The regular production project has now ceased as the Greater Manchester Combined Authority focuses on the recovery and reopening of the region’s night-time economy and cultural venues. But one off special events are being planned for the summer.

United We Stream GM was launched on April 3 by night-time economy adviser Sacha Lord, who said: “When we went into lockdown, I was receiving so many calls, from people who work within the Night Time Economy, that the Government had simply left out to dry. At the same time, I was watching an initiative begin in Berlin that I thought could be replicated here.

“Within only a few days, Greater Manchester launched United We Stream GM. The idea was to entertain people during lockdown, to encourage them to stay at home, but also raise funds for many people who needed it.

“In all honesty, we didn’t know if anyone would watch it, never mind donate. 10 weeks later, it has to be one of the proudest moments of my career. I’d like to thank all the artists, everyone behind the camera, everyone who donated and of course Andy Burnham for letting it happen.”

United We Stream GM is free to view, but donations are encouraged. People can continue to donate and watch streams on demand on the website’s event page.

Commercial radio gets temporary relief on transmission costs

The commercial radio sector has welcomed a support package from Arqiva designed to help its customers with the cost of transmission during the coronavirus pandemic.

The support package follows a previous offer of a three-month fee waiver between April and June for small local, independent radio stations who are direct customers of Arqiva. Stations who had benefited from this will now also receive a further three-month waiver between July and September.

Radiocentre CEO Siobhan Kenny said: “This is a welcome move from Arqiva and will help to mitigate the immediate concerns of a number of stations that are at risk in the next few months. During this challenging time, commercial radio has been doing an amazing job informing and entertaining the nation, but we know that times are hard. We will continue to do whatever we can to help support these businesses and secure their futures.”

Other stations who are direct customers of Arqiva will see their radio fees discounted by 50% for the next three-month period from June to August 2020.

Social distancing review

The Night Time Industries Association has welcomed the government’s review of the requirement for a two-metre social distancing rule.

The review was launched by prime minister Boris Johnson. Chancellor Rishi Sunak told the BBC that government would look again at the measure, given its “enormous impact” on the profitability of businesses.

The trade body said the night time economy and events sector is built on social engagement and suggested that current social distancing measures will lead to many businesses becoming financially unviable. The sector is facing challenges from the reduction in business capacity, enforced spacing, queue management and PPE requirements.

Michael Kills, NTIA CEO, said: "One of the key challenges around the reopening of the night time economy & events sector is the current guide for physical distancing. We welcome the government's announcement with regard to the review of the current measures, and await the outcome with much anticipation.

“However, the decision needs to be made ahead of the scheduled July 4 opening, to allow businesses the ability to prepare for opening if they are able to. The industry maintains it commitment to ensuring that we open at the right time with the correct measures to keep our staff and patrons safe, we must also recognise the importance of our sector to our cultural and civic life."

The government has allowed ‘non-essential’ retail to reopen from June 15.

Global’s charity Make Some Noise launches emergency appeal week

Stormzy, Katy Perry, Sam Smith, Dua Lipa, Craig David, Chris Martin, Little Mix, Gary Barlow and Ed Sheeran are among the artists confirmed to be taking part in Global’s Make Some Noise campaign. Global’s official charity has launched the emergency appeal to help those hit hardest by coronavirus in our communities.

Participating acts are donating a host of ‘money can’t buy’ prizes to raise funds for small charities that are helping those experiencing grief, poverty, domestic abuse, loneliness, illness and mental health problems, as well as carers and care workers. It will take place on air on Friday June 19.

Some of the experiences on offer are:

- Katy Perry has offered an exclusive private video call

- Little Mix are giving fans the chance to join them on their very own exclusive video chats

- Handwritten lyrics from Take That’s Gary Barlow and Coldplay’s Chris Martin

- Anne-Marie is donating a video call plus the Henry Holland silver jacket she wore at Capital’s Summertime Ball in 2019

- Stormzy and Ed Sheeran are giving fans the chance to attend their respective next UK tour dates and an exclusive meet & greet

- Radio X listeners can win a Fender Jazzmaster guitar signed by Noel Gallagher.

- Fans can also bid to see Lewis Capaldi at the O2 from their own private box

- VIP tickets to see Dua Lipa

- Signed merch from Sam Smith, Young T and Bugsey, KSI and Aitch.

- Sigala is donating a virtual masterclass in the art of production

- Jonas Blue is donating a virtual DJ coaching session

- Sam Fischer is giving fans the chance to duet with him via video call.

- There will be private virtual gigs on offer from Freya Ridings, Hrvy and Tom Walker.

An official press release stated the prizes will be given away on air on Capital, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, LBC, Radio X, Capital XTRA and Gold, and via a star-studded charity auction which features donations from artists, sports stars and presenters from Global’s radio stations.

“Speaking about the initiative, Emma Bradley, director of Global Goodness, said: “Coronavirus has impacted so many lives in so many different ways, but the most vulnerable are struggling to cope. Local charities are a lifeline for those in need and during these challenging and unprecedented times, these organisations are needed more than ever, both on the frontline now and in months to come, as demand for their services increases. The Emergency Appeal from Global’s Make Some Noise will raise money for these small charities doing vital work in our communities, helping people with health conditions, people without access to food or safety, elderly people without their support networks, families who have lost a loved one, carers who are feeling the pressure, and those feeling more alone than ever. We’re so grateful to all those who are supporting the appeal and look forward to coming together with all Global’s radio brands and our listeners for Global’s Make Some Noise Emergency Appeal Day this Friday June 19.”

To donate to Global’s Make Some Noise, visit www.makesomenoise.com/donate/

Orbital’s Paul Hartnoll’s NHS charity single

Orbital’s Paul Hartnoll and poet and performance artist Murray Lachlan Young have today (June 15) announced the release of their lockdown-inspired collaboration. All proceeds will be donated to NHS Charities Together.

The track, I’m Going Shopping, is being released on their own label and its artwork was provided by British sculptor Abigail Fallis. Its video was put together by Giles Thacker, who has been a video maker and animator with Orbital for over twenty years.

Speaking about the single, Hartnoll said: “I’m Going Shopping is delivered in a techno style with a pitch shifted robotic vocal that leads us on a ‘new normal’ shopping trip from beginning to end. It began as a total rush of creativity and is as natural, uncomplicated, honest and funny as it gets.”



Lachlan Young added: “Paul and I both thought whilst lockdown seemed to be shifting its shape on an almost hourly basis – it might be useful to try to offer a little bit of light-hearted perspective on things. Lyrically, I felt it was important to not lose sight of the surreal elements of the whole experience. I also felt that people could do with a bit of a laugh.”

BBC Radio 3

BBC Radio 3 has announced details of exclusive “Lockdown Playlists” created by world-renowned conductors from the BBC’s orchestras and choirs.

The project, designed by the European Broadcasting Union, asks conductors to nominate works they find inspiring. The playlists will also air in the EBU’s member countries.

In Tune will broadcast one full playlist per week from tonight (June 12) onwards as part of its Mixtape segment.

Speaking about the launch, Thomas Dausgaard, chief conductor at the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, said: “In my playlist I have gathered performers and compositions mainly from the past which have meant a lot to me. My own beginnings, playing and listening to a variety of musical styles are reflected in my choices, the most important requirement being that the performance comes from the heart.”

Anna-Maria Helsing, principal guest conductor at the BBC Concert Orchestra, added: “I am very pleased to be a part of the Lockdown Playlists project! During difficult times there is for me nothing quite like music - always there to comfort us, bringing us joy and reminding us of a time, when we again will play live concerts for our audiences.”

The initial schedule will run as follows:

Thursday June 11 – Thomas Daugaard (BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra)

Wednesday June 17 – Anna-Maria Helsing (BBC Concert Orchestra)

Wednesday June 24 – Ryan Bancroft (BBC National Orchestra of Wales)

Tuesday June 30 – Ludovic Morlot (BBC Philharmonic)

Wednesday July 8 – Sakari Oramo (BBC Symphony Orchestra)

Best Kept Secret Festival

Best Kept Secret have confirmed that The Strokes, The National, Massive Attack, Jamie XX, BadBadNotGood, Octavian, Catfish And The Bottlemen, DJ Shadow, Fontaines DC, Belle And Sebastian, DIIV, Metronomy, Mura Masa and The Avalanches are all set to appear at its 2021 event.

All artists were originally booked for this year’s edition which was due to start today (June 12), but was postponed due to government measures regarding coronavirus.

All remaining tickets for next year will go on sale on June 13 at 10:00 a.m. Previously purchased tickets for Best Kept Secret 2020 remain valid for next year.

Best Kept Secret 2021 takes place on 11-13 June and will be the first alternative summer festival to be held in the Netherlands in 2021.

Festival director Maurits Westerik said: “The fact that this many artists, both upcoming and established, decided to join forces with us again to experience Best Kept Secret live together one year later, gives us the hope and courage to carry on. It is clear that music is the common denominator for many, that in these times we long for live music and that we prefer to share it together. We still have a year to go before that happens, but we look forward to a wonderful festival. It will do us all good.”

Superfly

Superfly has announced details of Small Business Live, a philanthropic music experience supporting minority-owned small businesses across the US.

The event will take place Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 4-10 p.m. EDT, and will include performances by 2 Chainz, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Leon Bridges, T-Pain and more.

The event will be livestreamed on TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, LiveXLive and Bustle Digital Group’s publications.

All proceeds from Small Business Live will be donated to Accion Opportunity Fund. Viewers will be encouraged to donate to the cause via text per a special code that will be made readily available closer to the June 20 event date. Charitable funds will be accepted during the livestreamed event, and fans will be able to donate on Superfly’s website before and after the li vestream through June 26.

Heavy Metal Truants virtual charity cycle

The Heavy Metal truants announced last month that their eighth annual fundraising ride from London to Castle Donington for Download Festival will be continuing on a virtual format.

The charity cycle began June 1 and will continue until June 12, and so far has seen 500 people sign up to The Eighth Of Spades virtual ride from 34 countries.

Aiming at first for a fundraising target of £66,666, the amount raised has now been surpassed after the first day of riding prompting them to raise the next target to £100,000, which has now also been achieved.

It has been revealed that members from Thunder, Pendulum, Architects and Paradise Lost are also taking part in the cycle ride which was founded in 2013 by ex-Metal Hammer editor in chief, Alexander Milas and Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood.

The charity cycling group aims to raise money for children’s charities via events, memorabilia auctions and the annual cycle ride, and has raised £681,500 for Teenager Cancer Trust, Nordoff Robbins and Childline with the addition of Save The Children this year.

To donate to the fundraiser, click here.

Coachella cancels 2020 festival

Coachella was set to take place this October after postponing its initial April date, but has now been forced to cancel due to orders from public health officials.

The Riverside County public health officer, Dr. Cameron Kaiser signed the order yesterday over growing concern that Coachella could cause an outbreak in coronavirus cases.

It’s sister festival Stagecoach has also been forced to cancel; there is no news yet on a rescheduled 2021 date for either events.

FOCUS Wales postpones festival

FOCUS Wales has announced it will be postponing the 10th anniversary of its festival until 2021.

The winner of the Best Festival for Emerging Talent at the UK Festival Awards will now move its original date of May 2020 to October 2021.

Its statement read: “FOCUS Wales strives to be an event which is inclusive, accessible, and a safe space, for our entire community of local, national, and international performers, speakers, visitors, and staff. With this in mind, due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, we have taken the very difficult decision to postpone our 10th edition of FOCUS Wales until 7th - 9th October 2021.

“This is the very last thing we want to be doing, but sadly we feel it’s the only responsible option open to us at this point in time, as everyone’s health has to be the priority. This will be the first time in 10 years that we’ll have gone without the festival, and it’s difficult to put into words how the team is feeling right now. At the same time, we’re more determined than ever to deliver a very special 10th edition of FOCUS Wales in 2021 that can truly be the celebration we all want it to be.

“We are asking ticket holders to roll-over your tickets to 2021, if you can do so. All ticket holders will be emailed in due course. If you do need to, refunds are available at face-value up until 1st August this year, via our ticket partners at Gigantic tickets.”

The acts originally billed to perform have all been confirmed for the new dates and more will be revealed soon.

Three quarters of the Arts and Entertainment businesses impacted by Covid-19

The Office for National Statistics has revealed this month that Covid-19 has had a huge effect on Arts and Entertainment businesses.

Its statistics state that 75% of businesses in the Arts, Entertainment And Recreation industry report they have ‘temporarily closed or temporarily paused trading’.

63% have seen a turnover decrease of over 50%, and of those business that have paused trading, only 3% of businesses expect to start trading in the next 2-4 weeks.

For businesses that have not permanently stopped trading, it is reported a huge 73% of its workforce is on furlough, marking it as the second highest figure of any industry.

Deborah Annetts, chief executive for the Incorporated Society of Musicians’ said:

“These figures prove what the ISM has been saying for months: that the creative industries have been battered by COVID-19 and have borne the brunt of the economic damage caused by this pandemic.

“The majority of the music sector is reliant on some form of government support to get through these challenging times, and the Government must not pull the rug from under the music sector by scaling back its furlough contributions.

“With social gathering restrictions set to stay in place there will be no return to business as usual for venues and live performers any time soon, and this is why the ISM is calling for the Government to maintain its current rate of furlough contribution and put in place a long-term financial support package for the creative industries, whether through tax reliefs or direct support”.

Roskilde Festival launches Do It Yourself event

Roskilde Festival is encouraging participants from around the world to create their own festival at home on Saturday July 4.

An official press release stated: “Saturday July 4 – what should have been the culminating closing day of this year's festival – marks the opening day of Roskilde Festival – Do It Yourself. Here, the participants can pitch a tent in their living room, play beer bowling in the backyard, create the perfect playlist, be inspired or provoked by art – and share it all with the other participants online. Just like we all share experiences at the festival every year. In the weeks leading up to the event, participants can find inspiration from Roskilde Festival's many guides to music, food, art and activism so that all the self-made festivals will have a common orange glow. Roskilde Festival will be sharing the best fan-created content on their social channels.”

Just like the main festival, tickets and merchandise will be available for Roskilde Festival – Do It Yourself, with profits given in full to initiatives that give young people a voice and strengthen young people's communities. All profits from the festival are donated to humanitarian, non-profit and cultural work for the benefit of children and young people in particular.

Roskilde Festival's spokeswoman, Christina Bilde, commented: “Unfortunately, we cannot meet up at the festival site this year. Fortunately, the festival community thrives in so many other ways. In recent months, we have seen tremendous support, and many people have announced that they plan to celebrate the festival. It is absolutely fundamental to us that we can be a platform for such communities. So, we hope that many people will come together and enjoy music, food, art and the Roskilde community while supporting young people's voices and opportunities."

Tom Walker’s Zoom World Tour

Tom Walker has confirmed details of his Zoom World Tour for this Thursday. Walker will play six countries in twelve hours – the event will culminate end in the release of his recently announced new single Wait For You, which was recorded during lockdown.

Walker’s ‘Virtual 12 Hour World Zoom Tour’ will commence at 10.00am UK Time on Thursday, performing intimate online shows to thirty fans in six different time zones, including Australia, France, Italy, Germany & the US, finishing up in the UK at 7.00pm, when the single is officially released.

Wait For You was written by Tom Walker, Joel Pott (George Ezra, London Grammar, Mabel) and Cam Blackwood (George Ezra), produced by Cam Blackwood and mixed by Spike Stent.

Speaking of the song, Walker said: “This song is about a mate of mine who went through a life changing event as a teenager. It took a long time for him to heal and aspects of what happened have taken a toll on his life. Fast forward to now and he’s one of the most outgoing, positive people you could ever meet. It got me thinking that we can all go through these tough times; it’s what you chose to make of it. People say you shouldn’t let these things define you but if you can do it in a positive way, that’s a really special thing.”

Lollapalooza 2020 cancelled

Chicago’s Lollapalooza Festival has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Organisers have confirmed they will instead host a live-stream event between July 30 – August 2 using both live music and unseen archival festival footage. You can read the full statement below:

Download Festival/Biffy Clyro

Biffy Clyro have been added to Download Festival’s Download TV line-up. The event – which will feature hours of music, special interviews, unseen performances, exclusive footage and more – will be broadcast via Download Festival’s official social channels, and YouTube across June 12-14. Biffy Clyro join previously announced acts such as KISS, Iron Maiden, System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, Babymetal, Alter Bridge, The Darkness, Volbeat, Creeper and more. Downlad TV will also host a world premiere from Chester Bennington’s previous band Grey Daze.

Emeli Sandé

Emeli Sandé will be among a number of celebrities auctioning once-in-a-lifetime experiences to support people living with multiple sclerosis (MS) during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sandé is offering the opportunity to have a private song-writing or jam session with her as part of the MS Society’s Never Alone auction.

Speaking about the auction, Sandé said: “People should bid on this prize most importantly to raise funds for such a valuable cause, but I also think it’s going to be a lot of fun. To me the most exciting part in the whole music process is that initial jam, that initial spark of an idea, when something comes completely from nowhere. I’m excited to see how we will work together, and just to share my process with someone will be real joy for me. You never know, we could end up writing the next big hit...”

LoveFest – Serbia

Serbia’s Lovefest will be held from August 6 –8 in Vrnjacka Banja. It will host artists such as Michael Bibi, Patrick Topping, Loco Dice and more. An official press release stated that “more famous artists and headliners are yet to come in the days ahead, so stay tuned.”

Tomorrowland Around The World digital festival

Dance music event Tomorrowland has revealed details of its two-day digital music festival experience. Christened Tomorrowland Around The World, it will take place on Saturday July 25 and Sunday July 26. It will be a full day/weekend experience between 15h00–01h00 CEST. There will be a ‘time-zone-friendly’ option for visitors from Asia and North or South America.

The festival will feature eight different stages in total – including Atmosphere, Core, Freedom Stage and Elixir, joined by three new stages, which have been specially created and designed by the creative team and 3D artists behind Tomorrowland.

An official press release stated: “Each stage will feature music from the world’s best artists in dance and electronic music – from all genres – and a large portion of the fireworks and laser shows characteristic of Tomorrowland.”

A host of interactive experiences will also be offered, including inspirational webinars, games and workshops related to lifestyle, food, fashion and more,

SACEM livestream programme

SACEM has put in place a new remuneration programme for its members’ livestreams. It covers livestreams on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube that have generated at least 1,000 views.

The livestream registration service has been available since June 3, but in an effort to support SACEM members seriously impacted during this crisis, it will allow the registration of livestreams performed and broadcast since March 15.

The minimum amount to be paid for a livestream lasting more than 20 minutes would be €76 (£68), plus €0.001 per view, with counts stopped at the end of the quarter. At the end of the current health crisis, or in the case of paid broadcasting of livestreams, new distribution conditions will apply.

Jean-Noël Tronc, Chief Executive of SACEM, said: “The crisis we are going through has turned our lives and routines upside down. In these difficult times, we’ve seen how essential music is to opening our minds, stimulating us and bringing us closer to one another. Despite the closure of venues, artists have shown creativity and imagination and have continued to bring their music to life by taking advantage of social networks and digital tools.

“So much more than just a trend, livestreaming has become a formidable means of broadcasting and promoting all musical repertoires. SACEM has always paid attention to new methods and new opportunities that serve the interests of our members. Livestreaming is one of them, and I am proud that SACEM has taken up the issue and set up a specific remuneration plan."

Music venue merch

The Music Venue Trust charity has teamed up with TCB Merchandise and live agent/promoter Neil O'Brien to launch a new initiative aiming to help support music venues across the UK affected by Covid-19.

At the present moment, over 400 venues are at imminent risk of being permanently closed as a result of the crisis.

The Writing Is On The Wall initiative is aiming to raise money by reproducing high quality wall posters of the respective venues’ most historic gigs and making them available for collectors to buy.

MVT founder and CEO Mark Davyd said: “Each venue has a unique heritage and many will have hosted legendary concerts and artists. Part of each venue’s unique heritage is their own posters, leaflets and advertising from those said concerts. There is now a way that each venue can benefit from this financially, with fans able to play their part in saving their venues by owning a limited edition piece of art memorabilia.”

Artists, management and concert promoters who donate posters to the campaign can choose for the proceeds raised to go to either a grassroots venue of their choice or the Music Venues Trust.

Creative Industries Federation x Harbottle & Lewis

The Creative Industries Federation has announced a partnership with leading media, technology and entertainment law firm Harbottle & Lewis.

The partnership will ensure people working in the creative industries can access high quality guidance and support on legal issues when they need it most during the pandemic.

Harbottle & Lewis will offer a range of guidance and support at no charge for free to members of the Creative Industries Federation. A free legal helpdesk will be available to all members offering an initial consultation of up to 30 minutes with a Harbottle & Lewis lawyer, providing them with initial guidance and a steer on any legal concerns.

Members will also be able to access a series of written legal insight pieces on specialist areas including intellectual property rights, finance and funding schemes and employment law.

“The current situation is complex and worrying for many who work in the creative industries right now, so it will be really helpful for our members to be able to call a friendly lawyer to have an initial chat about their current situation,” said Terry Corby of the Creative Industries Federation. “We’re delighted to be able to partner with Harbottle and Lewis who can offer our members initial expert, high quality guidance and support. We listen hard to what our members say they need and we’re confident that this guidance and support will be a welcome addition to our wide range of member benefits.”

#LiveForLove livestreaming campaign

The #LiveForLove streaming campaign has raised more than £37,500 for food banks. Artist appeal for donations during livestream events and money goes directly to The Trussell Trust.

More than 300 artists and DJs have supported the cause, along with venues such as Sub Club in Glasgow and Old Street Records in London. Radio stations and record labels backing the initiative have included RinseFM, Loose Lips, Threads Radio, Paradise Productions, Apricot Ballroom Soundsystem and Trouble Tounges.

Hannah Ford, who founded the campaign, said: “As our industry has been completely put on hold it’s important to still bring people together and we hope that the campaign, as well as raising crucial funds, has done this. We are all missing connection and it's easy to become isolated from the world during this surreal time - #LiveForLove aims to bring people out of this space and allows them to reconnect through music and support the most vulnerable in our society at the same time.”

Brotherhood Media

Outdoor advertisting agency Brotherhood Media has partnered with artists to deliver pieces of positive artwork on billboards across London during the pandemic.

Acts including Gorillaz, Coldplay, Deacon Blue, Tine Tempah, Pet Shop Boys, Gaz Coombes and Chrissie Hynde have taken part in the initiative.

Beggars Group partnered with Brotherhood Media on a billboard campaign in support of indie retail.

Teddy Rocks

Teddy Rocks has been forced to move to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The festival in aid of the children’s cancer charity was schedulue for April 30 to May 2 at Charisworth Farm in Blandford, Dorset.

Organisers have secured much of the 2020 line-up, including The Amazons, The Fratellis, The Snuts, Black Futures and more. Ticket holders are encouraged to hold on to their purchases, which are valid for next year.

Teddy Rocks festival director Tom Newton said: “We’ve made the very difficult decision to move Teddy Rocks Festival to 2021. As always, the safety of everyone from the audience to the performers and our crew is paramount to us. With there still being uncertainty regarding Covid19, it's only right we make this decision.

“All tickets for 2020 remain valid and can be rolled over to 2021, and we would love for you to continue your support and keep your tickets for the new dates whilst we work tirelessly to bring you as close to the same line up as before. We need your support now more than ever to continue to run this festival and to continue to help children with cancer.”

Ibiza Rocks

Ibiza Rocks is to return on July 1 after Ibiza confirmed it will allow international tourists to visit this summer. Major airlines have announced they will operate direct flights to Ibiza from the UK.

The challenges caused by Covid-19 mean Ibiza Rocks’ planned line-up of headline pool party residencies, including Craig David and Rudimental, has been cancelled for June and July. The youth travel brand has adapted the venue and operations to comply with new safety and social-distancing measures and will launch the Poolside Sessions featuring DJ sets.

Andy McKay, co-founder & CEO, Ibiza Rocks Group said: “Like everyone in recent months, Ibiza Rocks’ customers, whose risk profile is lower than most, have sacrificed their personal freedom massively. We are hugely passionate about youth and it is this generation that will be largely left to pay the enduring cost of this crisis and our customers will be amongst those that must live with the short, medium and long term consequences. Our youth audience are uniquely positioned to help kickstart the airline industry and in the process let their hair down and have some much deserved and needed fun, whilst taking advantage of some of the cheapest flight and hotel prices they may ever see.

“As a well-established, open-air day venue, Ibiza Rocks provides one of the safest environments to party in Ibiza and given the island is opening up to international tourism, we are going to do everything in our power to provide entertainment with real world social interaction and community, whilst creatively maintaining physical distancing between elective friendship groups. We simply can’t wait to welcome people back to our wonderful island for lots of sunshine and good times with us this summer."

Jazz Cafe launches crowfunding bid in battle for survival

Camden's Jazz Cafe has launched a crowdfunding "pay it forward" campaign to secure its survival while it remains closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The storied venue, which turns 30 this year, is inviting its community to buy "Jazz Cafe experiences" now, which can be redeemed when the venue reopens. Options range from £5 for a pint or glass of wine to £1,000 for entry (+1) to every gig at The Jazz Cafe for the next five years and five VIP tickets for Maiden Voyage Festival 2021.

The campaign has raised almost £100,000 of its £186,000 target so far.

"Since closing due to the pandemic, we’ve had absolutely no income," said the venue on its crowdfunding page. "However, we still have outgoings, most significantly rent. Our overheads while we remain closed are £31,000 a month. We have received no rent relief from our landlord and we do not qualify for a government grant.



"Music venues will be one of the last things to return after the virus, and we expect to remain closed for some time, as we head closer and closer to bankruptcy.

"We’re not asking for charitable donations. Instead, we're inviting our community to buy Jazz Café experiences now, to be redeemed when we reopen. This will give us the cash flow we need to survive the next few months while we remain closed."

Night Time Industries warns against "one-size-fits-all" approach

The Night Time Industries Association (NITA) has called for "sector specific support" for the events economy as it plots its recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

While welcoming the extension of the furlough and SEISS scheme, the NITA said events businesses still face challenges if they are unable to open or are operating at a significantly reduced business level, and have queried how they will be able to cover the proportion of furlough in September and October.

NITA CEO Michael Kill said: “The Government is in a difficult position when balancing between public health and the economy, with public safety being a priority. We have accepted that sector businesses are going to be last to open, and have to overcome some immense challenges around operational protocols, with some significant issues around social distancing, PPE and consumer confidence.

"The Government must understand that the ‘one size fits all’ approach will not work and until sector specific support is considered, up-to the end of 2020, thousands of businesses and millions of jobs will still be at risk.”

More support for self-employed

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced that self-employed workers across the UK will be able to access a second lump sum of cash to cover lost income during the lockdown.

The grants paid out by the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS) will be worth 70% of average monthly trading profits to cover three months' worth of income.

Caroline Norbury, CEO, Creative Industries Federation, said: “We called on government to extend the Self Employed Income Support Scheme and we are pleased to see that this has been announced today. However, the most vulnerable are still at risk, and this is a missed opportunity to catch those freelancers who continue to fall through the gaps, such as PAYE freelancers, limited company contractors and the newly self-employed.

“There also remains a worrying inequity between those on payroll, who have 80% of their income secured until the end of October, and the self-employed, who will see support cut off in August. A third of the creative workforce is freelance, including those working in music, performing arts, film, festivals and live events, who will be unable to return to work for quite some time. This freelance community has been hit the hardest: 62% of creative freelancers surveyed by the Creative Industries Federation reported having lost 100% of their income in March compared to 42% of companies. “

The Job Retention Scheme for employees will be extended until October, with subsidies tapering off from August. Furloughed staff will be able to work part-time in their old roles from July.

Exit Festival to go ahead

Exit Festival in Serbia will go ahead on August 13-16, following an appeal by the country’s prime minister not to cancel. It was postponed from its original date of July 9-12.

The Exit team announced that the whole event will be organised in close cooperation with the National Health Coordination team and they will follow all health and government guidelines. As one of the measures, the festival capacity will be reduced and some of the moats and trenches that host around 40 stages and zones will remain closed.

Ticket sales for the 20th anniversary edition will restart on June 1 with all details including refund options as well as the updated line-up to follow in the coming days.

“We got so many messages and emails of support from other festival promoters, agents and artists who see Exit as a sign of a revival for the whole event industry,” said founder Dušan Kovaevi. “But even more important, a sign for the whole society that the worst is behind us."

Deadmau5 to perform for Amazon Music

Amazon Music has announced that Deadmau5 will be the latest artist to join its series this Friday (May 29).

At 10am PT/6pm BST the producer will be performing a live set, which will include his latest single Pomegranate, as well as answering fan submitted questions on Amazon Live chosen from Deadmau5 and Amazon Music’s social media posts as well as live chat questions.

Together with Amazon Music and Amazon Live, Deadmau5 also aims to raise awareness for the World Health Organisation’s Covid-19 Relief Solidarity Response Fund and the MusiCares Covid-19 Relief Fund through the livestream, giving fans the option to find out more while watching.

While fans wait for the performance, Amazon Music listeners can say “Alexa, I’m ready for a pomegranate” to hear Deadmau5’s new single.

Sorry, Shame and more come together for charity compilation album

Group Therapy, a London collective, have put together a compilation of unheard tracks from demos to covers picked from a collection of indie artists in aid of Music Venue Trust and NHS Charities Together.

Titled Group Therapy Vol 1, the album will feature Sorry, Porridge Radio, 404 Guild, Gengahr, Happyness, Mellah, PVA, PIXX, and Shame, as well as solo offerings from members of the likes of Goat Girl, Dry Cleaning, Black Midi, Squid, Jerkcurb and Black Country, New Road.

Made available exclusively through Bandcamp, the album is now available and profits will be split equally between the two charities, and will feature 65 songs, with each album download including a digital zine with photos and information about the tracks.

Group Therapy said in a statement: "For us, and many of the acts involved in this project, independent music venues are very close to our hearts, and the thought that so many might not be able to survive this pandemic is heartbreaking. We also want to help support in any way we can to the NHS workers working tirelessly to keep us safe."

United We Stream to wind down weekend shows

Live gig platform United We Stream has announced it will be winding down its weekend shows starting June 7 to shift its focus on night time economy.

The platform was launch in order to help support those who have been unable to work during the coronavirus, and has raised over £382,000 since April.

Exclusive events will now replace the shows in order to help businesses that need support at this time, allowing artists in Greater Manchester to upload showcases and watch legacy content.

Greater Manchester's night time economy adviser, Sacha Lord, said: “When United We Stream was launched, we weren’t sure anyone would watch it, let alone donate. Yet the public has helped raise over £382,000 in just under two months, and for that I, and all the businesses who will benefit from these funds, are eternally grateful.”

“The platform will now echo this spirit of togetherness and go on to provide a free space for disadvantaged musicians and artists across Greater Manchester. I’m sure that by providing a platform for unsigned talent that we will go on to discover more of the household names that our region is so famous for.”

Nick Cave exhibition to open June 8

Stranger Than Kindness: The Nick Cave exhibition has announced it will be opening on June 8 after being postponed for two months due to Covid-19.

Extending it’s opening period until February 13, 2021, the exhibit will cover the musician’s journey and career with installations, soundscapes and over 300 personal items.

Fans will be able to see original artwork, handwritten lyrics, literature, photography and more as the museum covers over 50 years of Cave’s life.

Developed by Christina Back and Janine Barrand together with Nick Cave, the exhibit will open at the Black Diamond in Copenhagen and tickets are available now.

Knotfest launches new digital website

Slipknot and their brand Knotfest have announced that Knotfest.com has undergone a makeover as it is re-imagined to create a multi-media hub for news, interviews, performances, merchandise and more for their fans.

In celebration of the launch, Knotfest.com will be holding a Knotfest Roadshow streamed event on May 29 at 3pm PDT.

The event will feature exclusive performances and interviews from Slipknot, Underoath and Code Orange along with an exclusive range of merchandise.

Festival-goers ready to return to events

Festicket has surveyed over 110,000 festival-goers from countries such as the UK, France, Germany and the Netherlands to find out how comfortable they feel about returning to live events.

The survey found that 82% of fans would feel confident attending a festival within one to six months of lockdown being lifted. Within that group, 66% would feel confident enough to attend within one to three months, while 30% would happily do so immediately after lockdown is lifted.

Day festivals top the list of events that festival-goers will happily return to first once lockdown is lifted. Just under 70% said they’d happily go to a weekend festival, while 59.5% of people said they would feel confident attending both domestic and international music events next year.

More than 75% say they would feel confident booking for next year within the next two months.

Festicket’s marketing director Luis Sousa said: “Despite all the current uncertainty, it’s reassuring to see a high percentage of festival-goers have a positive outlook for the live events industry, backed up by over 75% saying they’d feel comfortable booking events for 2021.

“Unsurprisingly, we are of course entering the beginning of a ‘new normal’ for events where festival-goers – in the short term at least – will expect promoters and venues to adapt their offering to ease anxieties. We’ve already seen this in some venues that have begun opening their doors again, with measures such as reduced capacity and compulsory table service being part of the deal of reopening.”

Faith No More launch crew fundraiser

Faith No More have a launched a fundraiser for their crew, following the postponement of the band’s tour. Faith No More’s summer 2020 dates have been moved to summer 2021.

The fundraiser includes an exclusive limited edition T-shirt design, a Faith No More logo mask and several collectible autographed vinyl copies of the band’s most recent album Sol Invictus, as well as a variety of gig posters and show-used drumheads from their 2015 tour.

Bassist Bill Gould said: “There’s been plenty of attention about the collapse of the concert industry, how it has been impacting musicians, artists, agents... but very little coverage has focused on the impact it’s made on a crucial element of live music and touring: the crew. Without a band’s crew, the show does not go on; yet, in light of the recent postponements, they have been left with few options to support themselves, or their families.

“And speaking of families, the band that you know as Faith No More is more than the five musicians you see on stage. It is a larger family, an ecosystem that includes backline, a production manager, lighting, sound and tour management. We had an entire summer of touring booked - and now, as a result of this pandemic, all of our crew have been put into a seriously vulnerable financial position. We have been working with these folks for years, and we feel very close to them. Since shows are not an option, we are trying to do what we can to offset this unfortunate turn of events with a special merch sale.”

The O2’s longest residency

The title of longest residency at The O2 arena has been passed to the NHS after turning the venue into a training facility for 44 days. The record was previously held by Prince, Michael McIntyre and Take That.

To commemorate the milestone now that the facility has been stood down, staff from the NHS education team signed a piece of nightingale artwork during their residency. The design, complete with rainbow wings, was created by British artist and illustrator Madeleine Floyd.

The framed piece now takes pride of place in the backstage area alongside signed imagery of some of the world’s biggest artists, comedians and sport stars who have played the venue.

Danielle Kennedy-Clark, deputy general manager, The O2, said: “We’ve hosted some real heroes during these past few weeks and it has been a privilege for AEG, along with our partner O2, to have been able to play our part during these challenging times. This has been our most important residency to date and we’re grateful to the team for this special piece of artwork to remind us of such a poignant time.”

Mark Evans, CEO, O2, said: “We’re proud through our partnership with AEG to have been able to support the fantastic work of NHS with the training facility at The O2 arena. We continue to work hard to keep the nation connected, and remain committed to supporting customers, key workers and the NHS with the network and support they need during these unprecedented times.”

While the venue currently remains closed to the public, plans are underway to start a phased re-opening of parts of it this summer, with Icon Outlet (The O2’s outlet retail destination comprising over with 60 brands) and Up at The O2 planned as the initial stages.

Record shops to re-open

The Entertainment Retailers Association (ERA) has welcomed the government’s announcement that so-called “non-essential” stores including record shops can re-open on June 15.

ERA CEO Kim Bayley said: “This is fantastic news. June 15 will be a banner day for the entire music industry. High Street stores are the lifeblood of the music business. The past 10 weeks have been a devastating for record stores and music fans alike, so it is a huge relief that an end is now in sight.”

The coronavirus lockdown has meant that more than 2,500 music outlets have been closed since late March.

While supermarkets have been selling music, the bulk of specialist retailers, including HMV and over 120 independent stores, have been trading online.

“In terms of music outlets, we estimate more than 70% have remained open during the lockdown,” said Bayley, “but the 30% which have been closed included many of the UK’s biggest-selling stores so the impact on sales has been substantial. Overall, however, including the specialists and indies who are trading online and the digital services which now account for over 80% of music retail revenues, we estimate that music retail has maintained around 92% of capacity even through the lockdown”

ERA is the organiser of the annual Record Store Day, which has been postponed this year because of the coronavirus lockdown. Record Store Day will now take place over three Saturdays – August 29, September 26 and October 24.

Clubs react to social distancing measures

The Night Time Industries Association has raised concerns over the impact of social distance measures. You can read the full story here.

Rock For Hope

Rock For Hope, a collective of musicians, has put their twist on the Ramones’ I Believe in Miracles to help raise money for Partners In Health so they can stock up on PPE and other medical equipment needed to fight the battle against Covid-19.

The collective includes Walter Schreifels (Quicksand, Gorilla Biscuits, Youth of Today, Rival Schools, CIV), Frank Turner, Eugene Hutz (Gogol Bordello), Frank Iero (My Chemical Romance), Justin Hawkins (The Darkness), Brett Anderson (The Donnas), Tom Higgenson (Plain White T's), Nathen Maxwell (Flogging Molly, The Bunny Gang), Mike Miley (Rival Sons), Boris Pelekh (Gogol Bordello, Hey Guy), and Roy Cardenas (Mutemath).

Donations can be made via Go Fund Me.