Craig Logan toasts Tag8 Music's first No.1 as Michael Ball & Alfie Boe reach summit for fourth time

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe have scored their fourth No.1 album as a duo.

Together At Home is their first release on Tag8 Music, following a run of albums on Decca. The first No.1 for Tag8 Music, it also marks the label’s new partnership with The Orchard.

The new album joins 2016’s Together, 2017’s Together Again and festive 2020 LP Together At Christmas in their tally of chart-toppers.

In a close race with Sabrina Carpenter, Together At Home debuted at the summit with 13,522 sales (Official Charts Company). That improved on the opening and chart peak for previous album Together In Vegas two years ago.

Tag8 Music, run by Craig Logan of LME and general manager Angie Somerside, has released albums for Louise, Gabrielle and Beverley Knight via their previous partnership with BMG.

Logan and co-managing director of LME Vikki Josephs have a long-standing relationship with Alfie Boe as management. They have also worked with Phil Bowdery, Michael Ball’s manager alongside Sarah Donavan, so the latest Ball & Boe pairing made sense as the launch release for the new label partnership with Sony/The Orchard.

Craig Logan said: “Huge Congratulations to Michael and Alfie, their first release with an independent label, they have worked so hard! A fantastic result for our Tag8 label with this No.1 album. A huge congratulations to the team, especially Angie Somerside who spearheaded an incredible campaign.

“We are excited for this new venture with our partners The Orchard /Sony. This label is a key pillar of our business, and with Ian Dutt and our teams together I feel we can achieve amazing things with quality artists that defy trends and just keep producing great music. Ball and Boe are an iconic example of what is possible, and along with Vikki Josephs, who manages Alfie with me and our Ball and Boe management partners Phil Bowdery and Sarah Donovan, we are very excited about this great result.”

Together At Home gave us a chance to refresh the brand Angie Somerside

Phil Bowdery said: “A huge congratulations to Michael and Alfie on a fourth No.1 album. It’s exciting to see them achieve this great success on their new independent label Tag8 and we are excited for everything that lies ahead for their career.”

Angie Somerside added: “The Ball And Boe ‘Together’ series is obviously a tried and tested winner. Together At Home gave us a chance to refresh the brand with a creative campaign that really brought out their personalities and what people love about them. We leveraged a strong promo plot whilst leaning heavily into their socials to reach their incredibly strong fanbase.”

Vikki Josephs added: “It’s been an exciting journey and to see the boys and the team achieve this brilliant result is a sign of how powerful independent labels can be across such a wide scope of artists nowadays. Hats off to our Tag5 digital agency as well, who also ran a great social media campaign.”

As a duo, Ball & Boe have now sold over 1.5 million albums in the UK, received two Classic BRIT Awards, sold out three headline arena tours and presented three ITV Specials.

Michael Ball said: “I can’t believe it, our fourth No.1 album. Alfie Boe, I bloody love you! I want to say thank you to everyone who’s worked so hard to make this happen. Most importantly, I want to thank all the fans who’ve gone out and bought it and have loved it. That’s why we do what we do – we do it for you! This is an extraordinary bit of icing on the cake – I couldn’t be happier. It’s incredibly special.”

Alfie Boe added: “We’re No.1, I’m absolutely thrilled! Wow, thank you to everybody that’s got us here, the team, our fans, I couldn’t wish for better. I am incredibly grateful to my partner in crime and wonderful friend Michael Ball, this journey is a very special one. A moment to celebrate and I’m going to celebrate with fish and chips after this, I’m pushing the boat out!”

Off the back of their latest chart-topping record, the duo will perform a 12-date run across the UK in March and April next year, including a night at London’s The O2 on April 13.