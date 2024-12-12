Create Music Group acquires 50% share of UK dance label and publisher Enhanced Music

Create Music Group has acquired a 50% share of the London-based dance music label and publisher Enhanced Music.

The deal announcement for Create Music Group follows last month’s acquisition of Ostereo.

Established in 2008 by Will Holland, Enhanced Music has spawned multiple genre brands, including Enhanced Recordings, Enhanced Progressive, Colorize, Shapes of Solitude, Enhanced Chill and others.

“Will is a talented founder, and we are excited to partner with him to help accelerate Enhanced’s trajectory as a home for premier dance artists to grow and flourish,” said Adam Shomer, vice president of business development at Create Music Group. “Enhanced is the perfect partner for CMG not only due its consistent growth, but also the genre and one-stop rights synergies that fit perfectly within our strategic model.”

“I'm thrilled to be entering this partnership with CMG,” said Will Holland. “Throughout this process it has been clear to us that we share the same key values and are dedicated to building the best companies in the business, where our artists and brands have all the support and tools they need to be able to flourish. I'm delighted to be working with their extremely impressive leadership team and to welcome Jonathan and Eric to our board.”

Jonathan Strauss, founder and CEO of Create Music Group, said: “Will has built an incredible legacy as a tastemaker and visionary in the electronic music space, leading Enhanced to become a globally respected label and home for some of the most innovative artists. We are so happy to have Enhanced become part of the Create Music Group family.”

Eric Nguyen, senior vice president of global corporate development and M&A of Create Music Group, added:: "Having had the pleasure of working closely with Will, it's clear he is a strong leader who cares deeply about his artists and fans. I’m excited to continue working with Will and his exceptional team, confident that with Create Music Group’s infrastructure, global reach, and resources complementing Enhanced Music’s expertise, this partnership will unlock exciting opportunities to drive the label’s continued evolution.”

Enhanced has amassed billions of streams, millions of downloads and gold and platinum certified releases, as well as numerous US Dance Top 10 Airplay songs and Beatport No.1 charting records.

The company recently moved into new headquarters in Clerkenwell, London, with l office spaces alongside three studios and a live broadcast area, all for exclusive use of its artists.

In addition to its catalogue of recorded music, Enhanced has the publishing rights to thousands of cuts, including songs recorded by The Chainsmokers, Elley Duhé, Tiësto, Steve Aoki, Regard & Raye, Sam Feldt, Lane 8, Kina, Wiz Khalifa, MØ, 070 Shake and more.

Across the last two years, Enhanced has also hosted over 40 events worldwide for its label brands.

Malcolm Murray at Lee and Thompson advised Enhanced on the deal. Alastair Peet at Shoosmiths advised Create Music Group.

PHOTO: Lucy Moir