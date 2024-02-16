Crowded House sign global recordings deal with BMG

Crowded House have signed a global recordings deal with BMG for their upcoming eighth studio album, Gravity Stairs.

The first single from the album, Oh Hi, was recently premiered on BBC Radio 2. Gravity Stairs will be released via BMG on 31 May.

Crowded House’s Neil Finn said: “We’re delighted to work with the good people at BMG who we already know love music and hold us in high regard. It feels like a new beginning.”

Heath Johns, BMG president, Australia, New Zealand and South-East Asia, said: “Few artists from this region have enjoyed the global success of Crowded House. Beyond the sales, beyond the streams, Crowded House songs have reached iconic status across generations. Gravity Stairs features some of the best work the band has ever produced, and we can’t wait to share this incredible album with the world.”

Crowded House have sold more than 15 million records worldwide, won 13 ARIA Awards, eight APRA Awards, a BRIT Award, an MTV VMA, have been inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame and amassed billions of streams.

The band’s latest album, 2021’s Dreamers Are Waiting, was their first in 11 years and charted in Australia, New Zealand, UK, Switzerland, Netherlands and Germany. It won the ARIA Award for Best Adult Contemporary Album and saw the band embark on an extensive world tour.

Crowded House join a BMG label roster of Australian and New Zealand talent including Chet Faker, Daniel Johns, Jet, Kylie Minogue, Dope Lemon, Hockey Dad, 5 Seconds Of Summer, Julia Stone, Pacific Avenue, Ladyhawke, Dune Rats and Chaii. The roster of international artists includes Lainey Wilson, Louis Tomlinson, Rita Ora, Jelly Roll, Logic, Jennifer Lopez and Spiritbox.