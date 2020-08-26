CTM appoint Bo De Raaff as general manager of recorded music division

Independent music publisher, artist manager and TV producer CTM has announced that – as of September 1 – Bo De Raaff will be heading its records division, CTM Music.

De Raaff spent the past six years working at Warner Music in the Netherlands, most recently as head of A&R Benelux.

An official press release stated: “CTM wants to expand its label activities and therefore started searching for the right person to fulfill this role. Bo’s track record speaks for itself and he is co-responsible for lots of signings and successes of artists like Boef, Nick & Simon, Dopebwoy, 3J’s, Waylon, Glen Faria, Trijntje Oosterhuis etc.”

Currently CTM Music’s roster includes Jan Smit, Candy Dulfer and Elske DeWall, and a master catalogue of artists such as Glennis Grace, Gino Vannelli, EliZe, Brace, Danny de Munk, Jim. It also boasts what they claim is “the largest master catalogue of the Netherlands” via CNR/Arcade.

Speaking about the appointment, Jitze De Raaff, MD at CTM Entertainment, said: “I’m very happy that Bo is joining our team. During the past 6 years at Waner Music he had the chance to learn a lot, resulting in many successes. I’m sure Bo will be leading CTM Music fantastically and it is really great to start this adventure together with my brother.”

Bo De Raaff added: “I experienced six wonderful years at Warner Music Holland, led by Martin Jesserun, where I was given trust and freedom to expand the local Warner division further, according to our mutual strategy. However, now it is time to pursue a new step in my career and I am very much looking forward to that. CTM is a wonderful company and I’m very proud to start leading their music division!”