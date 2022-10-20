D4 D4nce and Insomniac Records sign transatlantic label agreement

London-born D4 D4nce (part of the Defected Records group) and US imprint Insomniac Records have partnered for a multi-single deal, with a number of further joint activations planned to run into 2023.

LA-based DJ and producer J Worra’s single Lightning To Strike will launch the campaign on October 28, ahead of a further five singles in 2023.

Further joint activity includes plans for a Various Artists compilation to profile rising talent on both labels, as well as live events in 2023.

Insomniac is one of US dance music’s longest running labels. D4 D4nce launched in October 2020, and has since worked with US talent including LP Giobbi, Dombresky, Todd Edwards and John Summit.

Joe Wiseman, director of Insomniac Records, said: “Collaborating with Defected's D4 D4nce imprint on a series of priority releases made perfect sense for Insomniac to help grow our footprint globally with the right partners. As part of a legendary institution, D4 D4nce’s deep understanding of the culture is mirrored by Insomniac’s longstanding history in the dance space. We have both pushed the community ever-forward for decades on end, championing like-minded artists and fresh, forward-thinking sounds, which made the decision to co-release records an easy choice."

Oli Welch, A&R at D4 D4nce, said: “We are extremely excited to be teaming up with Joe and the team at Insomniac. Following multiple trips to the U.S this year it became increasingly clear to us how much opportunity there is for D4 D4nce to grow transatlantically. As Insomniac and ourselves continue to work with globally renowned artists it made perfect sense for us to collaborate across multiple releases over the coming months. We look forward to joining the dots for artists around the world via the amalgamation of two of dance music’s biggest labels.”

Photo: Oli Welch and Joe Wiseman