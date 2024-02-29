Damaris Rex-Taylor upped to managing director at RCA UK

Damaris Rex-Taylor has been promoted to managing director at RCA Records UK.

Rex-Taylor has worked across the music industry in both independent and major labels as well as in media and artist management. The executive has previously served at Chrysalis, Parlophone, Disturbing London and more.

Arriving at RCA UK in 2019 as director of marketing, Rex-Taylor was promoted to general manager in 2021 and has driven the Sony Music UK label’s operational, marketing and promotional strategy and growth. Her campaigns include current Music Week cover star Tyla, Travis Scott, Cat Burns, Miley Cyrus and new signing Myles Smith.

Rex-Taylor recently completed a postgraduate degree in strategy and innovation at Oxford University’s Saïd Business School, and is co-chair and a founding member of Sony Music UK’s Social Justice Fund.

Damaris Rex-Taylor said: “I believe we’re at a pivotal moment in the music industry, where the opportunity to shift cultural paradigms has never been greater. Inspired by the visionary leadership of Stacey and Glyn, paired with a remarkable roster and the support of our incredibly diverse and talented RCA team, I’m excited to champion UK talent and explore new frontiers in music, technology, and social impact.”

RCA UK co-presidents Stacey Tang and Glyn Aikins commented: “We’re delighted for Damaris to step into her new role. She’s an innovative leader, holds a wealth of knowledge and has a tremendous understanding of creative strategy, instinctively knowing how best to support all our artists. Since joining RCA she’s shaped the incredible team we have, and we’re excited to see her take the label into a new era”.