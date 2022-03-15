Dan Miller promoted to director of client services at Downtown

Dan Miller has been promoted to director of client services at Downtown Music Services, reporting to chief operating officer Ben Patterson.

Based in Austin, Texas, Miller will oversee the company’s global artist and label-facing client services team.

Dan Miller has spent his career to date working directly with artists and managers on release logistics and growth marketing strategy. His career in music distribution began as a metadata specialist at Octiive Distribution (formerly Mondotunes) before joining Downtown’s CD Baby in 2017 as an artist representative, where he ultimately rose to manage CD Baby’s Creator Services team. There he was responsible for the top sellers and priority content before transitioning over to Downtown Music Services in 2021.

This news follows the recent announcement of several key hires and signings in the company’s UK team as Downtown Music Services expands its global footprint.

“The client services team exists to make the process of releasing music as successful and simple as possible for artists and their teams, so creators can keep focusing on creating,” said Miller.

In addition, Los Angeles-based David Labovitch has been promoted to content operations manager, reporting to VP of operations Kasey Fries.

“David is an invaluable member of the content operations team,” said Kasey Fries. “His extensive knowledge of our clients and internal operations has informed systems improvements that serve to benefit both Downtown clients and colleagues."

During his six-year tenure at the company (formerly known as DashGo before 2021), Labovitch has played an instrumental role in designing the distribution platform’s processes, and his knowledge of the system allows for the company’s efficient support of clients.

Ben Patterson said: “When DMS receives great feedback it’s primarily due to the work these teams do day in and day out that supports artists like Mehro and Lauri Garcia in their first release, or a growing superstar like Santa Fe Klan or Cheat Codes in executing DSP partnerships to reach new audiences. Our artists put their trust in us when they choose to to work together, and we understand the incredible weight of that trust. Our service to those artists is the heart of our business.”

Mike Smith, global president of Downtown Music Services, said: “The promotions of Dan and David reflect the stellar work that they have been doing in putting client service and ease of operation at the heart of our business. As we expand globally, making sure that we deliver in these areas has never been more important and Dan and David are central to our efforts to be the best in the business.”