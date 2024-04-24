Dan P Carter joins Spinefarm as director of artist development

Spinefarm Music Group has appointed Dan P Carter to a key role, alongside new hires to its UK marketing team.

Carter, the longtime presenter and curator of BBC Radio 1’s flagship rock and metal show, The Rock Show, and host of the Someone Who Isn't Me podcast, has joined the label group as director of artist development.

Carter, who will be based in London, has held a consultancy position at Spinefarm in recent years and will now report directly to Jonas Nachsin, general manager, Spinefarm Music Group.

His new full-time role will see him signing artists to the company’s labels, as well as working with the team internationally across the global roster in an artist development capacity.

Alongside his continuing broadcast work, Carter curates stages at major UK music festivals (including Reading & Leeds) and he has co-written and remixed music from artists including McFly, My Chemical Romance and Puscifer. He has also painted album covers for releases by HIM, Dillinger Escape Plan, Behemoth, Empire State Bastard, Frank Iero and more. Carter was awarded the first ever Icon Award at last year’s Heavy Music Awards.

Carter will work alongside the Spinefarm team including UK director of A&R Dante Bonutto, who has helped oversee growth for the company’s labels in recent years, Lailah O’Donnell, worldwide head of publicity, and new marketing intern Sara Alfano.

“Starting this new role as director of artist development at Spinefarm is an exciting new chapter where I feel I can contribute as part of a fantastic team at one of the foremost rock and metal labels in the world,” said Dan P Carter.

“Dan P Carter’s reputation speaks for itself,” said Jonas Nachsin. “For years he has been a well-known and highly respected champion of rock music in all its forms in the UK. We couldn’t be more excited to add Dan to our worldwide team as we fuel Spinefarm’s ascent through its continually evolving association with some of the best artists on the planet.”

Spinefarm has also made two additional key hires in its UK marketing team in recent months. Leah Devine and Tristan Pratt, reporting directly to Maria Ouellette, Spinefarm Music Group vice president of international, have both joined the label as marketing managers.

Devine was previously product manager for rock & metal catalogue at BMG and a creative marketer for Music for Nations/Sony. Devine is a professional graphic designer who recently contributed her graphic skills to the Women In Revolt exhibition at London’s Tate Modern Gallery.

Pratt has joined the rock label from Snapper Music, where he held the position of press and marketing coordinator. His previous positions include working for both Marshall Records and The Noise Cartel. He is a rock music content creator on YouTube and Instagram, under the moniker The Metal Tris.

Carter, Devine and Pratt will be based in the company’s London offices.

Spinefarm’s artist roster has grown in the last decade to include globally successful acts such as Bullet For My Valentine (with over three billion streams), Atreyu, Airbourne, Killing Joke, While She Sleeps and Black Label Society, as well as rising acts such as Dayseeker, Dead Poet Society, Kid Kapichi, Brkn Love and Creeper. Spinefarm also developed Sleep Token through signing and releasing the band’s first three albums.

Spinefarm Music Group, which continues to operate out of its global headquarters in New York, was acquired by UMG in 2002. Following UMG’s alliance with PIAS, Spinefarm joined the PIAS Group’s roster of independent labels. The label is distributed on a worldwide basis through PIAS services division Integral.

PHOTO: (L-R) Leah Devine, Tristan Pratt, Dante Bonutto and Dan P Carter