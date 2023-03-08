Dance label and management firm Material Music unveils new team

Dance music label and management company Material Music has made key additions to its team as part of its growth plan.

The new team, which mainly sits across their recordings, include new hires Abi Bunce who joins as marketing manager, Anna Murawski to cover audience & retail, and Charlotte De Vega who has been promoted to label manager.

Abi Bunce has joined Material Music following three years at Infectious PR, where she was responsible for running PR campaigns for a range of dance and electronic artists and brands including LF System, Carl Cox, Obskür, Folamour, Ruth Royall, Motion Bristol and more.

‘’I’m really excited to be joining Material Music as marketing manager having always admired them,” she said. “They have such a great track record of growing their labels and artists, and I look forward to working with the team to continue that tradition and help support artists in the scene.”

Having started at Material Music two years ago to work across their digital, Charlotte De Vega has progressed to label manager, becoming responsible for all their label's output, which includes Stress Records, Future Disco, Needwant and more.

Anna Murawski has joined to develop the audience and retail. For the last five years, Murawski has been senior digital manager at ADA (also Material Music’s digital distributor). Her remit includes strengthening the growth and retail relationships across the business.

‘I’ve admired the work of all three of these talented people and so I’m especially pleased they have joined Material to help continue our desire to deliver the very best service for electronic music,” said Murawski. “With so many options available for artists we want to ensure we offer the full service to create sustainable careers in 2023 and beyond.”

Based in Elephant & Castle, London, the company has been responsible for promoting and supporting electronic talent and brands. Material Music is known for its Back To Mine compilation series, which recently showcased additions from Jungle, Nightmares on Wax, and Fatboy Slim.

Material Music has introduced new dance artists to the circuit, including Propsa, Ben Helmsley, Emily Nash and Meg Ward, as well as their continued work with rising star Lau.ra.

The company has also been building its management roster, publishing division and music services that include clients such as British Airways, Soho House and more.

PHOTO: (L-R) Sean Brosnan (Director), Charlotte De Vega (Label Manager), Abi Bunce (Marketing Manager) and Luke McFarlane (Head of Music)