Daniel Mora appointed MD of Warner Music Andes

Daniel Mora has been named as the new managing director of Warner Music Andes.

He replaces Maria Montejo who left the company earlier this month.

In his new role, Mora will oversee the company’s operations in Colombia and Peru. He will report into the president of Warner Music Latin America, Alejandro Duque.

Mora was most recently MD of Warner Chappell Music Colombia. Warner Chappell Music will be announcing his successor in that role soon.

As well as being an executive, Mora was a founding member of the popular tropipop band Bonka.

Mora went on to launch his own audiovisual company in Bogotá, producing films and commercials for brands such as Chevrolet, Adidas and Falabella.

In 2013, shortly after the opening of Warner Chappell Music’s Colombian office, he joined the publisher as an A&R/sync consultant and then director, A&R/sync. He was made MD of Warner Chappell Music Colombia in 2019.

Daniel Mora said: “After spending so many enjoyable years at Warner Chappell Music, I’m pleased to be staying within the WMG family and stepping into this role on the Recorded Music side. Latin music is in my blood, and I’m delighted to see how it's currently growing and connecting with people around the world. There are so many great opportunities for our artists to become global stars and I’m looking forward to helping them achieve their dreams. I’d like to thank Alejandro for this new opportunity, and Gustavo Menendez, Guy Moot, and Carianne Marshall for all their support during my time at Warner Chappell Music.”

Alejandro Duque added: “Daniel is a brilliant exec who has experience of being on both sides of the fence – first as an artist and now as a leading industry figure. His understanding of both perspectives makes him the perfect fit for Warner Music and our artist first philosophy.

“His appointment will enable us to work even closer with our partners at Warner Chappell Music and will open up more opportunities for collaboration. Latin music is exploding around the world and I’m excited to see how Daniel can further propel our Colombian and Peruvian artists internationally.”