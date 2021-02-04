Darcus Beese returns to UK for 'new opportunities'

Island US president Darcus Beese is leaving the label to return to the UK.

“Darcus informed us of his decision to return to the UK for personal reasons and to pursue new career opportunities there,” said a statement from UMG. “We fully support his decision and we are thankful to Darcus for his many contributions to Island Records throughout the years.”

Beese was appointed to the US role in summer 2018 and made the move from London to head up the label, which was previously run by fellow UK executive David Massey.

Beese had a long and successful career at Island in the UK, which he ran for a decade as label president from 2008. He started out as an intern in 1989.

During his time at the label over almost three decades – both as an independent and part of UMG – he signed artists including Amy Winehouse and developed Florence + The Machine, Mumford & Sons and Sigrid. He oversaw campaigns for U2 and other international acts such as Shawn Mendes.

Beese received an OBE in 2014 and was honoured with The Strat at the Music Week Awards in 2019.

In a video message at the ceremony, UMG CEO and chairman Sir Lucian Grainge said: “I’m proud of your achievements and all of us within UMG are proud of them as well.”

