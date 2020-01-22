Darren Baber lands key media role at Warner Records

Darren Baber has joined Warner Records’ American operation in the position of SVP, media & strategic development.

Based at the label’s Los Angeles HQ, he will report to Laura Swanson, EVP, media & strategic development.

Public relations expert Baber arrives from Epic Records, where he spent six years as VP, publicity, playing an instrumental role in successful campaigns for Fifth Harmony, Meghan Trainor and Camila Cabello.

He previously served at Captiol Music Group, working with David Guetta, Kylie Minogue, Thirty Seconds To Mars, Swedish House Mafia, Katy Perry and Daft Punk, among others. He began his career at Virgin Records and has also held a position at BWR Public Relations.

Darren is widely admired for his unique and ingenious artist campaigns Laura Swanson, Warner Records

Laura Swanson said: “Darren is one of the most creative and talented media and communications experts, and I’m very happy to welcome him to our team. He brings a wealth of experience, knowledge, and enthusiasm to his post and is widely admired for his unique and ingenious artist campaigns.”

Baber added: “For most of my life and professional career, I’ve been a fan of Warner Records, its rich history, and iconic roster of artists. I’m thrilled to become part of the label’s exciting new chapter under the unparalleled leadership of Tom Corson, Aaron Bay-Schuck, and Laura Swanson.”