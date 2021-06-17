David Guetta signs 'groundbreaking' global deal with Warner Music

David Guetta has entered into a career-spanning new agreement with Warner Music.

Described as “groundbreaking”, the worldwide pact sees Warner Music acquire David Guetta’s recorded music catalogue from the last two decades, as well as ink a new deal for future recordings. According to the FT, the deal was worth $100 million.

David Guetta is one of the biggest figures in global music, with some 50 million record sales and more than 14 billion streams to his name. He has been one of the defining influences in electronic music and dance culture since the beginning of the millennium, as both a recording artist and record-breaking live performer.

Guetta has worked with some of the biggest artists in the world, including Bruno Mars, Jason Derulo, J Balvin, Justin Bieber, Little Mix, Martin Garrix, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Saweetie, Sia, and many more. His award-winning career includes two Grammy Awards. As of today, Guetta is the eighth most listened to artist in the world on Spotify.

During the global pandemic, Guetta has scored hit singles including Bed with Joel Corry and Raye, and Heartbreak Anthem with Galantis and Little Mix. He’s also just released Shine Your Light with Master KG and Akon.

In total, David Guetta has unveiled eight new tracks in the first five months of 2021, with a new single set to drop next month.

United At Home livestream performances from Dubai, Miami, New York, and Paris were viewed by more than 125 million people across the globe and raised more than $1.6 million for various charities.

David Guetta said: “I’m super excited about the new music I’m working on. And even more excited that I have started to play all this new music live to my fans again and they are loving it. This is the right time to renew my creative partnership with my trusted team at Warner Music. This deal is about having the best people around me to ensure I can keep innovating with exciting new projects, while also working my extensive catalogue and continuing to build my career.”

Jean-Charles Carre, David Guetta’s business partner and manager, added: “A lot of people approached us to express interest in David’s catalogue. We decided to continue our partnership with Warner because they have a knowledge of and passion for David’s music, with a global team that’s constantly working to place it in new contexts. We’re super-excited about some of the deals they’re striking with new partners and their expansion into new territories. This is about proactively working David’s catalogue and new music together.”

Max Lousada, CEO, Warner Recorded Music, said: “It’s rare for an artist to not only define a genre, but transform it. David has been doing that for over two decades – igniting worldwide audiences and influencing whole generations of talent. He continues to have an extraordinary impact on the evolution of dance music, while innovating and collaborating with new voices in dynamic ways. For all he’s achieved so far, there’s so much great music, creativity, and originality still to come. All of us at Warner are very happy to expand our partnership with this global icon.”

Bart Cools, EVP, global A&R and marketing, dance music, Warner Recorded Music, said: “I’m deeply honoured that David has decided to renew our collaboration. He’s a genre-shaping, era-defining artist whose music touches billions of people around the world. I’ve heard some of his new music, and I know it’ll blow people away. David is a creative spirit who never rests on his laurels. Frankly, he never rests at all. We’ve released eight tracks in the first five months of 2021, and he’s not slowing down.”

In November 2020, Guetta was voted No. 1 in DJ Magazine’s annual Top 100 DJs poll for the second time, almost a decade after he took the top spot for the first time in 2011.