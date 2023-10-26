Decca and Verve sign Jordan Rakei to a long-term global record deal

Decca and Verve Forecast (US) have announced the signing of Jordan Rakei to a long-term global record deal, as he releases his brand new single Flowers.

Premiered by Mary Anne Hobbes on BBC 6 Music this morning, Flowers marks the beginning of Rakei’s future releases with his new label partners.

The Grammy Award-nominated New Zealand-Australian multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter and producer has released four studio albums, and has worked with artists including Loyle Carner, Tom Misch, Disclosure, Bonobo, FKJ and more.

He has also announced a headline show for October 2024 at London's Royal Albert Hall.

The Decca team first worked with Jordan in 2020 when he appeared on Blue Note Re:imagined with his version of Donald Byrd’s Wind Parade.

“I’m super excited to be embarking on a new chapter of my career with Decca/Verve,” Rakei said. “They are steeped in deep history of some classic records and have always championed artists that push boundaries, so it feels like a big honour to be on the roster.”

Decca co-president, Tom Lewis, commented: “We are so thrilled to be working with Jordan. He is a pioneer with an extraordinary, immediate and soulful voice. It was a huge team effort to bring him to Decca and Verve Forecast but particular credit must go to Decca head of A&R Rachel Holmberg who led things brilliantly. I love the fact that Jordan has joined the two labels whose histories include The Rolling Stones and The Velvet Underground."

Director of A&R for Decca, Rachel Holmberg, added: “I have been a fan of Jordan from the start and was there at some of his first ever London shows. Having followed his career ever since I have always been in awe of his remarkable talent. He has a voice like no other. To get the opportunity to work with Jordan and for him to entrust us with the next stage of his career is an absolute honour and privilege. I can’t wait for you all to hear what he’s been working on!”





