Decca Classics signs 24-year-old violinist Randall Goosby

Violinist Randall Goosby has signed to Decca Classics.

The 24-year-old is the protégé of Itzhak Perlman, one of the globe's most acclaimed musicians, and was the youngest ever winner in the junior division of the Sphinx Competition.

“I’m so thrilled to be working with the Decca Classics team for the release of my debut album," declared Goosby.

"It’s a record label that has been home to some of my favourite artists and musical role models, and I’m delighted to be joining such an esteemed roster. For me, music has always been a way to inspire others. It’s part of my quest as an artist to amplify black voices in classical music, bringing heightened recognition to this incredible music.”

Dominic Fyfe, label director of Decca Classics, welcomed the American violinist to the label, explaining he had been looking to sign him for over a year.

“Randall and I first met back in February 2019 and I have followed his development closely," he said.

"It’s rare to find such a supremely eloquent player and an equally articulate advocate for the value of classical music. In his playing, Randall looks back to a golden age of violin greats, as befits a student of Itzhak Perlman, and in his advocacy for music education, outreach and diversity he is a forward-looking ambassador for the future of our industry. Randall will inspire us, and we welcome him to Decca Classics.”

By Paul Stokes