Decca Classics signs composer and conductor Tan Dun

Decca Classics has signed composer and conductor Tan Dun.

The announcement follows the UK premiere of his epic work, the Buddha Passion, at London’s Royal Festival Hall last month.

Tom Lewis and Laura Monks, co-presidents of Decca Label Group, said: “We are so proud to welcome Tan Dun to Decca. He is a global statesman for classical music; arguably one of the most inventive, energetic and warm-hearted composers alive. His story is quite extraordinary. He embodies the sometimes unimaginable and unique way in which music can change your life.”

Tan Dun said: “Decca has always been a dream for me. As a young artist, I could never have imagined that one day we would embrace each other. I’ve worked with many recording labels over the years, but now, connecting with Decca, I understand. It is so pure and classical and, yet cool and fresh and open to all sorts of music and cultures, it is a very special place. I feel deeply honoured to be part of it.”

He is a global statesman for classical music Tom Lewis and Laura Monks

Tan Dun was catapulted into the mainstream by his Oscar, Bafta and Grammy-award winning score for Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. He has since written music for artists including Lang Lang, and for many of the world’s leading orchestras, and was the first composer ever commissioned by Google/YouTube.

On March 3, Decca releases Five Souls. The five movements for small ensemble include water percussion, harp, brass, strings and digeridoo.

The first major new album from Decca, to be released on April 7, will be the world premiere recording of Tan Dun’s Buddha Passion.

A world premiere recording, The Tears of Nature, follows in September.

PHOTO: (L-R) Tom Lewis, Tan Dun and Laura Monks

PHOTO CREDIT: Carsten Windhorst