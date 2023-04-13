Decca Records signs Damian Lewis for debut album

Decca Records has signed actor Damian Lewis.

The star of Homeland and Billions will release his debut album, Mission Creep, on June 16. The first single, Down On The Bowery, is out today (April 13).

The album is described as a collection of rootsy, rock and jazz-tinged songs.

“I suddenly had a lot to say,” said Damian Lewis. “People will judge if it’s any good or not, but for me, it felt entirely natural.”

Meeting and then teaming up with American jazz musician Giacomo Smith inspired him to start playing his own songs in public. Lewis formed a group with Kansas Smitty’s House Band and began to play live, including Wilderness festival in 2022 and gigs at Omeara, Koko, the Tabernacle and Hoxton Hall.

His songwriting is poetic, poignant and deeply personal Tom Lewis & Laura Monks

Damian Lewis has since been confirmed to play at this year’s Cheltenham Jazz Festival (May 1) and Black Deer Festival (June 16), as well as his biggest headline show to date at Union Chapel in London (July 11).

Tom Lewis (pictured with Damian Lewis) and Laura Monks, co-presidents of Decca Label Group, said: "We are so delighted that Damian chose Decca. His songwriting is poetic, poignant and deeply personal. The album, recorded just down the road in Kentish Town, has a raw and refreshing honesty to it. Damian really opens his heart and invites us in. It is a thing of great beauty.”

PHOTO CREDIT: Carsten Windhorst