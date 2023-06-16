Decca signs FIZZ featuring chart stars Dodie and Orla Gartland

Decca Records has signed FIZZ, a new band comprised of friends and musicians Dodie, Orla Gartland, Greta Isaac and Martin Luke Brown.

Both Dodie and Orla Gartland released debut albums in 2021. Dodie’s Build A Problem (Doddleoddle/The Orchard) peaked at No.3 and has sales to date of 23,342 (Official Charts Company). Meanwhile, Orla Gartland’s Woman On The Internet (New Friends/The Orchard) peaked at No.10 and has sales to date of 11,275.

Greta Isaac has released music on Made Records, while Martin Luke Brown was previously signed to Parlophone and has more recently partnered with Kartel Music Group.

According to the announcement, FIZZ came together in “a whirlwind of pure joy and escapism, inverting everything each artist knew about making music to produce an album with fun and a love of the craft at its core”.

FIZZ’s debut album, The Secret To Life, will be released on September 15 via Decca Records. It was recorded at Middle Farm Studios last summer with Pete Miles.

For FIZZ’s first visit to Decca, senior head of A&R Rachel Holmberg transformed the whole office into a village fete, in line with the band’s vision and creative for the campaign ahead.

Tom Lewis, co-president of Decca Label Group, said: “Rachel Holmberg introduced Fizz to Decca right at the beginning of the year. It was love at first sight for us all. Their album makes everything feel warmer, brighter, more colourful and more thrilling. It’s a dose of much-needed optimism. And, most of all, you can feel the power of the band’s extraordinary friendship within every single note.”

After teasing on socials and with outdoor marketing in the city, FIZZ revealed themselves with a surprise show at Brighton’s The Great Escape festival last month. They will play their first official headline show next week at London’s Hoxton Hall (June 21). They will also appear at a number of festivals this summer, including Latitude and Barn On The Farm.

The band have just dropped the album’s first single, High In Brighton, which is described as a “maximalist, technicolor dream of escaping everyday life”.

In a statement, FIZZ said: “Real life is boring. High In Brighton is a psychedelic yearning to escape to a fantasised seaside town complete with a key change, honky tonk piano, high speed drums and even a clarinet solo.”

Back row (L-R): Grace Emmett, Campaign Manager, Decca, Joshua Edwards, FIZZ co-manager, Silencio, Laura Monks, Co-President of Decca Label Group, Claire Kilcourse, FIZZ co-manager, Big Life Management, Rachel Holmberg, Senior Head of A&R, Decca, George Baker, FIZZ co-manager, North Pole Management, Holli Sullivan, Marketing Director, Decca.

Front row (L-R): Dodie Clark, Orla Gartland, Martin Luke Brown, Greta Isaac

PHOTO CREDIT: Carsten Windhorst