Decca signs London-based rising star Victor Ray

Decca has signed Victor Ray, the Uganda-born, Newcastle-raised and London-based 24-year-old rising star who began his career posting videos of him busking onto TikTok.

Ray has since amassed over one billion combined views across the globe and his new single, Comfortable, has racked up over three million streams on Spotify. He has sold out multiple London headline shows to date, most recently at the Moth Club, and his next performance will be taking place at London’s Lafayette on May 29.

“I’m really excited to have joined Decca and to be working with the team,” said Ray. “It was clear from our first meeting that Sam [Mumford], Tom [Lewis] and Laura [Monks] understood my long term vision as an artist.”

Co-president of Decca, Tom Lewis, commented: “We are so thrilled to welcome Victor to Decca. The speed of his worldwide audience growth is jaw-dropping. The first time Sam and I saw Victor perform was on Oxford Street. He was singing to about 200 people in person and a further 60,000 who were watching him live on social media. His performance was so powerful, and so heartfelt, it felt like he was singing to everyone around the world as if they were there with us. That's his magic – his extraordinary, direct, power as a writer and singer. When Victor Ray sings, he stops people in their tracks, and every single day he is winning over thousands of new fans around the globe."

Ray will also be partnering with Capitol Records for the release of his music in the USA.